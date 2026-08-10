Government of Canada launches new initiative to support early childhood educators

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The global landscape is changing, creating uncertainty and new challenges for workers and communities across Canada. In response, the Government of Canada is focused on strengthening Canada's economic resilience and supporting long-term growth.

Supporting the important work of early learning and child care educators is key to building a high-quality Canada-wide early learning and child care (ELCC) system, as the number of child care spaces continues to grow across the country. Early childhood educators (ECEs) are the foundation of the Canada-wide ELCC system, and the Government of Canada is investing, alongside provinces and territories to help ensure they are supported in the work they do every day so that our kids can learn and grow.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at supporting the ECE workforce. Through an initiative funded under the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program, the Government of Canada is investing up to $5.4 million until March 31, 2027, to support the hiring and retention of ECEs and remove barriers across Canada.

Building on current efforts to support ECEs, this funding will help educators better meet the diverse needs of families and children across the country. The initiative will update the National Occupational Standards, improve labour market information, and modernize workforce tools to better reflect the evolving realities of ECEs. Together, these efforts will support career growth, mentorship, and professional development opportunities, helping more educators build long-term careers in the sector and support a strong, high-quality early learning and child care system.

Three organizations will work together to deliver this initiative: Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), the Canadian Child Care Federation (CCCF), and L'Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne (ACUFC).

The Government of Canada is focused on working with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to support the ongoing implementation of the Canada-wide ELCC system. By supporting families, strengthening the economy, and making life more affordable, these generational investments provide children with a strong foundation for lifelong learning and help build a stronger Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"Every parent wants to know their child is safe, cared for, and learning while they are at work or in school. Across Canada, we are working with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to strengthen early learning and child care, by investing in the early childhood educators who are at the heart of the system. When families have access to childcare, they can build their careers, continue their education, and create new opportunities for themselves and their children. Together, we are building a child care system that families can count on, now and for generations to come."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Nation-building is ultimately about investing in people: the homes we build, the healthcare services we deliver, and the economy we grow all depend on a skilled workforce. That workforce depends on families having access to quality childcare – and the early childhood educators who deliver it. Canada's public colleges, institutes, polytechnics, CEGEPs, and Indigenous Institutes of Education are already playing a critical role in meeting this challenge at scale through flexible, experiential, and specialized training. But no single institution can solve Canada's early childhood workforce challenges alone. This initiative will allow CICan to mobilize our members – together with the ACUFC and the CCCF – to help create the conditions for a more resilient, accessible and sustainable childcare system."

– Pari Johnston, CICan President and CEO

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has announced more than $58 billion in federal funding to provinces and territories until March 2031 to build and maintain a Canada-wide ELCC system.

On June 19, 2026, the Government of Canada announced an additional investment of up to $5.4 billion over two-years, starting in 2026–27, to support provinces and territories in keeping child care fees stable and affordable for families.

To date, provinces and territories have announced measures to create more than 250,000 new child care spaces, well on their way to realizing the government's space creation commitment.

High-quality ELCC has an overall positive effect on child development and outcomes, especially for disadvantaged children. Quality programming is largely dependent on the skills and qualifications of the ELCC workforce, which is critical to the success of the Canada-wide system.

Running until March 31, 2027, the organizations involved are committed to implementing this initiative which will help facilitate recruitment and retention of ECEs by updating the National Occupational Standards. The initiative will also enable better tracking of labour market information in the ELCC sector.

On February 17, 2026, Minister Hajdu announced the establishment of the Workforce Alliances in six priority areas, including one for the care economy. This alliance will prioritize cross-jurisdictional collaboration, focusing on workers and employers outside of formal systems, such as early childhood educators and personal support workers.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]