Elk Island National Park supports global wood bison conservation

ELK ISLAND NATIONAL PARK, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature shared that the Government of Canada is transferring 44 wood bison from Elk Island National Park to the State of Alaska.

The Government of Canada has been a leader in bison conservation for over a century and is committed to ensuring bison roam the North American landscape for generations to come. An iconic species, the survival of bison in Canada and their rescue from near-extinction is one of the greatest conservation success stories of Parks Canada and its partners.

This is the fourth bison transfer from the national park to the State of Alaska, which previously received wood bison from Elk Island in 2008, 2022 and 2024. Through these ongoing conservation-focused transfers across North America, the Government of Canada is contributing to the long‑term recovery of this iconic species.

The transfer of wood bison to the State of Alaska contributes to the global security of wood bison. Bison from Elk Island National Park are part of a larger effort to conserve the species and bring them back to their territories. Through the history of Elk Island National Park's transfer program, bison have returned to Indigenous nations, other national parks in Canada, and conservation projects throughout North America and beyond.

To protect Canada's lands and waters, the Government of Canada recently announced A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature. With an investment of $3.8 billion, Canada's new nature strategy will protect and restore critical habitats, including the creation of new national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national urban parks. This funding will also support the recovery of wood bison populations along the Alberta-Northwest Territories border, through a $90 million investment into the Wood Buffalo National Park World Heritage Site Action Plan.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to biodiversity and the long-term recovery of bison through Indigenous and international partnerships. The transfer of bison from Elk Island National Park will bolster the global security of the species and ensure these iconic animals roam for generations to come."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin,

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

For over a century, Parks Canada has been at the forefront of bison conservation, and today's transfer of 44 wood bison to Alaska marks another significant chapter in that legacy. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to biodiversity and the long-term recovery of bison through the power of international and Indigenous partnerships.

The Honourable Nathalie Provost,

Secretary of State (Nature)

The State of Alaska will be forever grateful that the Government of Canada took the steps to save the last remaining wood bison and later established a disease-free population at Elk Island National Park to propagate wood bison for release elsewhere. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, as directed by the citizens of Alaska, has been pursuing the restoration of wood bison in portions of their original range since 1994. Currently there are over 170 bison across two herds in the wild and 50 bison in two herds that live in captivity in Alaska. These bison are from Elk Island National Park or are their descendants. More releases into the wild are expected soon.

Tom Seaton

Wood Bison Project Biologist

Division of Wildlife Conservation, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Quick Facts

Bison are Canada's largest land mammal and play an important role in the mixed-grass prairie ecosystems which are found in several national parks in Canada.

Elk Island National Park is home to both subspecies of North American Bison. Populations of wood bison and plains bison are kept separate to conserve each subspecies, with wood bison located south of highway 16 and plains bison to the north.

For more than a century, Elk Island National Park has provided a source population of bison for conservation efforts across North America and beyond. Additionally, Parks Canada works with Indigenous communities to see bison rematriated to Indigenous lands.

These transfers have been essential in bringing bison back from the brink of extinction. After wild bison numbers dropped to fewer than a thousand animals in the early 20th century, Elk Island National Park became one of the key refuges where stable herds could grow, remain healthy, and support re‑establishment efforts elsewhere.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]