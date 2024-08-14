Government of Canada seeks innovative solutions to combat vehicle theft Innovative Solutions Canada launches the Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Vehicle theft has reached a critical point in Canada, resulting in a billion-dollar cost to Canadian households each year and affecting the safety and security of our communities. No Canadian should have to wake up to discover that their means of getting to work, school or the grocery store has been stolen. The Government of Canada is seeking innovative solutions to deter and prevent vehicle theft.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of the Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program. This funding opportunity will support the creation of anti–theft technologies by challenging Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to bring forward new solutions to prevent auto theft. Desired outcomes and considerations include that the proposed solution must be affordable, safe, easy to install and commercially viable. Applicants have until 25 September 25, 2024, 14:00 Eastern Time to send their proposed solution.

This challenge, sponsored by Transport Canada in collaboration with Public Safety Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will be conducted in two phases and could result in multiple grants.

ISC's process is designed to support the development, by Canadian SMEs, of early-stage, pre–commercial innovations that respond to challenges issued by federal government organizations. Through this program, the Government of Canada is providing opportunities to Canadian SMEs to innovate technologies, create jobs and reach commercial markets.

"The Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of creativity and technology to tackle this pressing issue, which impacts Canadians every day. By inviting Canadian innovators to submit their solutions, Innovative Solutions Canada aims to foster groundbreaking ideas that will enhance vehicle security and safeguard our communities."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Auto theft is a complex issue that requires everybody to come to the table with solutions. This new Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge will push Canadian industry to develop proposals, innovate, and help us fight auto theft."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

"Auto theft is a complex problem, and by leveraging the ingenuity of Canadian small businesses, we are encouraging the development of innovative solutions that could prevent cars from being stolen. I look forward to seeing what these businesses will bring forward as a part of this challenge."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

At the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft, held on February 8, 2024 , in Ottawa , the Government of Canada committed to launching an Innovative Solutions Canada challenge to enhance protection against vehicle thefts.

, in , the Government of committed to launching an Innovative Solutions Canada challenge to enhance protection against vehicle thefts. ISC challenges are competitive research and development (R&D) funding opportunities designed to solve internal departmental operational issues and/or to fill a gap in the marketplace by leveraging the ingenuity of Canadian small businesses.

To date, ISC has supported over 1200 R&D projects, worth over $625 million . Stories highlighting ISC's impact on Canadian small businesses can be found at Our stories.

