Government of Canada seeks applicants for the Social Security Tribunal

Application process open for members of the General Division

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has launched the appointment process for the Social Security Tribunal (SST) of Canada. Applications from diverse and talented Canadians are needed for several full and part-time Tribunal members under the Employment Insurance and Income Security sections of the General Division.

The Social Security Tribunal is a federal institution that is a part of Employment and Social Development Canada, and operates at arm's length from the Government of Canada. The SST is an independent administrative tribunal focused on delivering fair and time-sensitive decisions for Canadians who appeal decisions related to the Employment Insurance Act, the Canadian Pension Plan, and the Old Age Security Act.

Members of the General Division of the SST function as first-level decision makers, providing fair hearings and decisions on appeals regarding EI benefits, CPP and OAS benefits.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointments. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to apply by September 18, 2020 via the Governor in Council Appointments website.

"I look forward to welcoming well-qualified and diverse applicants from communities across Canada to the member positions on the Social Security Tribunal. SST members are integral to ensuring the country's most vulnerable Canadians can benefit from an efficient, fair and transparent appeals process. Their decisions are vital to the economic security and well-being of those Canadians who appeal to them, many of whom face significant challenges in accessing justice."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

The Tribunal consists of full-time and part-time members who work from home and are appointed by the Governor in Council.

The selection process employs an open, transparent and merit-based approach. The SST strives for gender parity and reflects Canada's diversity in making appointment recommendations for postings.

Full-time members are appointed for up to a 5-year term and part-time members for up to a 2-year term.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, 819-654-5552, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

