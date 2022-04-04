General Motors investing over $2 billion at its Oshawa and CAMI assembly plants and launching Canada's first full-scale commercial electric vehicle production facility at the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

OSHAWA, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's automotive sector plays a crucial role in our economy; it supports hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs and drives the development and adoption of clean technology. That's why the Government of Canada is making smart investments to support auto sector jobs, help Canadians get around in cleaner and more affordable ways, and make Canada a global leader in the future economy. Canada's strength in automotive manufacturing, combined with its world-class innovators and its natural resources, position the country to lead in designing and building the vehicles of the future.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $259 million from the Government of Canada in General Motors of Canada Company (GM). This investment will secure thousands well-paying, high-quality jobs across GM facilities while advancing the electrification of Canada's automotive sector.

Today's investment supports GM's more than $2-billion project to reignite production at its Oshawa Assembly Plant, after operations stopped in 2019, and the transformation of its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll. This transformation will allow GM's CAMI Assembly Plant to become the first full-scale commercial electric vehicle production facility in Canada. GM's first electric commercial vehicle, the EV600, which uses BrightDrop technology, will be brought into production and commercialized at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll by the end of the year.

"In Oshawa, Ingersoll, and communities across Ontario, auto manufacturers are stepping up to meet demand for clean vehicles and creating thousands of good jobs in the process. Today's investment is an investment in our workers, our communities, and our future. Partnerships like these are critical to putting Canada on the cutting edge of the clean economy, creating thousands of new jobs, and making sure that future generations have a clean environment to live in."

-The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"This is proof that Canada's auto sector is here for the long term. What today's announcement means for Canadians is more jobs, more clean vehicles and more economic growth. GM's continued commitment to its facilities in Canada, and its decision to set up the country's first electric vehicle production facility, highlight how Canada is a world leader in building the vehicles of the future."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This vote of confidence by General Motors in Ontario is more proof that by attracting game-changing investments our government is securing our auto sector for the next generation of workers. This investment will secure 2,600 jobs here in Oshawa and is a huge win for the people of Durham and Ontario's auto sector. It shows once again that the cars of the future will be made right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers."

– The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"Ontario is proud to support GM's major investment in their Oshawa and Ingersoll plants to manufacture the company's next-generation models, including the new all-electric BrightDrop commercial vehicle. By reducing the cost of doing business in Ontario by nearly $7 billion annually, our government has created the right economic conditions to attract yet another historic investment that further positions Ontario as a North American leader in developing and building the cars of the future."

– The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Working with our government partners, we have reopened GM's Oshawa plant, creating thousands of new jobs and recruiting a record number of women in production roles. Later this year, our CAMI plant in Ingersoll will begin Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing with BrightDrop. This partnership with the governments of Ontario and Canada is helping GM build a more diverse, innovative and sustainable industry and EV supply chain for the future – and we are proud to be doing that right here in Canada."

– Marissa West, GM Canada President and Managing Director

The Government of Ontario is making a matching contribution of up to $259 million toward the project.

is making a matching contribution of up to toward the project. Founded in 1918, General Motors of Canada Company (GM) is one of the largest automotive manufacturers worldwide. It is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario , and is one of Canada's largest automotive manufacturers.

, and is one of largest automotive manufacturers. GM hopes to set an example of responsible leadership in a world that is faced with climate change. GM is planning to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025, eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035 and become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040.

The CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario , will become Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle production facility and by the end of 2022, will exclusively build electric light-duty commercial vehicles. This will support the decarbonization of transportation emissions in light commercial vehicles in Canada and promote this trend globally.

, will become first full-scale electric vehicle production facility and by the end of 2022, will exclusively build electric light-duty commercial vehicles. This will support the decarbonization of transportation emissions in light commercial vehicles in and promote this trend globally. GM has committed to expanding its collaborations with academia across Canada to create co-op and job opportunities for students over the course of the project.

to create co-op and job opportunities for students over the course of the project. The investment announced today is being made through both the Strategic Innovation Fund and its Net Zero Accelerator initiative.

The automotive sector contributes $16 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and is one of the country's largest export industries.

to gross domestic product and is one of the country's largest export industries. The automotive sector supports the employment of nearly 500,000 Canadians.

