Government of Canada's statement on reports tabled by the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development

GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, as the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development tabled five new reports, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, issued the following statement.

"We welcome the Commissioner's latest reports and thank the Commissioner for his work. Across the board, the Commissioner's findings are further proof that taking action to protect our environment works, and that this is the time to be even more ambitious. That is exactly what our government is ready to do.

"Over the last six years, we have made major progress on everything from putting a price on pollution to protecting historic amounts of our land and waters. The Commissioner's new finding that major departments have successfully cut emissions is another example of the progress we have made. As we outlined in Budget 2022 and the Emissions Reduction Plan, we are now taking our next ambitious steps forward.

"As the Commissioner notes, a price on carbon pollution is one of the best ways to keep our air clean and fight climate change. We are committed to making sure the price on pollution continues to be fair and effective. We have strengthened the minimum national standards for carbon pricing that all systems will need to meet from 2023 to 2030 and are engaging with provinces and territories on implementing them. A price on pollution not only keeps our air clean, but also puts money back in families' pockets. These are the kind of results for Canadians we will keep delivering.

"As the Commissioner noted, the world is increasingly shifting to clean options. Our government will always have the backs of workers. In the last few months alone, we have invested in projects that will secure or create thousands of jobs, from biomethanization plants in Quebec to the auto sector in Ontario, to the home retrofit industry in Manitoba and across the country. Measures announced in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Budget 2022 will build on this progress.

"Consistent with the Commissioner's recommendations, the Government will also develop a standard framework on how certain measures, such as the adoption of hydrogen, contribute to reducing emissions in Canada. In line with the Commissioner's recommendations, Infrastructure Canada is also strengthening the Climate Lens used to assess the environmental impacts of infrastructure projects as we continue to build a clean, competitive economy.

"The Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development plays an important role in holding the Government to account on its environmental priorities. We look forward to working further with our colleagues, our provincial and territorial partners, Indigenous communities, businesses, and all Canadians to keep delivering a healthy environment and a healthy economy—for today and for generations to come."

