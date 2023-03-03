SASKATOON, SK, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Having a safe and reliable place to call home is crucial to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to build the life that they want and deserve.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Shirley Isbister, President, Central Urban Métis Federation Inc announced a federal investment of $632,122 through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund that will fund structural repairs on 14 supportive housing units in Saskatoon.

The Infinity House, operated by the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc, will provide a safe and secure environment through emergency long-term housing for high-risk Aboriginal /non-Aboriginal single mothers and their children who are at risk of becoming homeless while offering onsite supportive services, which includes addiction support, family supports, grief and trauma counseling, child protection, mentorship and Elder support.

Whether they're women who are starting new jobs, attending school, or fleeing difficult circumstances, these homes will help residents start a new a chapter in their lives.

Renovations are expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Quotes:

"Having a safe and affordable place to call home is at the heart of how we can ensure Canadians are able to create a better future for themselves and their loved ones. This announcement will make a positive impact in Saskatoon by providing women and their children with an opportunity to have a fresh start. We're proud to be working with local partners like the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. who are making a difference in the community." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"CUMFI sincerely thanks CMHC for supporting the repair project for Infinity House. Infinity is a home that has supported hundreds of mothers and thousands of children since 2002." - Shirley Isbister, President, Central Urban Métis Federation Inc

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.



As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

