Government of Canada Renews its Investment in CANARIE: $176M for 5-Year Mandate

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - CANARIE welcomes yesterday's announcement of $176 million in funding for its 2025-2030 mandate, following the tabling of the Government of Canada's Budget 2024 in the House of Commons.

This investment bolsters critical network infrastructure that enables Canada's contribution to global science initiatives, strengthens the cybersecurity of Canada's research and education sector, and expands cloud services supporting Canadian entrepreneurs.

"Canada's research community is filled with world-class researchers solving some of the world's toughest problems and our federal research support must continue to evolve in order to maintain Canada's research strength. That is why this investment made in Budget 2024 in CANARIE is so important. Their internationally competitive high-speed network for Canadian research communities, their dedication to evolving technologies, and their assistance to Canadian firms is invaluable and I am excited to see how their work continues to better Canada's research landscape." – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"I want to thank the Government of Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for their ongoing investment and confidence in CANARIE," says Dr. Larry Rosia, Chair of CANARIE's Board of Directors. "CANARIE's new mandate will enable Canada's research and education sector to continue to benefit from world class network and cybersecurity tools and services, and for entrepreneurs to leverage a growing suite of cloud tools and resources – all of which contribute to Canada's leadership in research and innovation on the global stage."

"I'm grateful for the continued collaboration, support, and guidance of our provincial and territorial partners in Canada's National Research and Education Network (NREN), our partners and stakeholders in the communities we serve, and the CANARIE team," says Kathryn Anthonisen, CANARIE's President and CEO. "We look forward to working with these communities to evolve our tools and services to support groundbreaking innovations that deliver social and economic benefits to all who call Canada home."

Details of the 2025-2030 CANARIE mandate will be announced in the coming weeks as CANARIE works with our government partners to finalize the funding agreement.

