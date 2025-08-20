OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CANARIE is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael (Mike) Tremblay as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2025. With over 40 years of leadership experience in technology, innovation, and economic development, Mike brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary mindset to help drive CANARIE's next phase of delivering world-class networking and cybersecurity services to bolster Canada's research and education sector.

Mike will lead efforts to drive innovation, collaboration, and partnerships across government, academia, and industry. Post this Mike Tremblay, incoming President & CEO, CANARIE (CNW Group/CANARIE Inc.)

Mike most recently served as President of IT and Cyber Solutions at Calian, a leading Ottawa-based company that delivers diverse solutions to government, defense, and commercial clients worldwide. Prior to Calian, Mike led Invest Ottawa, where he steered transformational initiatives including the launch of AREA X.O, designed to position Canada's capital as a global tech innovation hub. Before taking the helm at Invest Ottawa, Mike held executive roles at major tech firms including Microsoft Canada, SAP Canada, and JDS Uniphase. Dedicated to community service, he has a long history of board governance including Algonquin College's Board of Governors and most recently as Board Chair at The Ottawa Hospital.

At CANARIE, Mike will lead efforts to drive innovation, collaboration, and partnerships across government, academia, and industry – advancing CANARIE's role as a vital national organization that supports world-class research and education to secure Canada's long-term competitiveness.

"On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Mike Tremblay as CANARIE's new President and CEO," said Larry Rosia, Chair of CANARIE's Board of Directors. "Mike's proven leadership, vision, and collaborative spirit throughout his career positions him perfectly to guide CANARIE toward even greater innovation and impact throughout this 5-year mandate and beyond.

I also want to extend deep gratitude to our current Chief Technology Officer, Mark Wolff, who stepped up as Interim CEO during our leadership search. Mark's steady hand, expertise, and unwavering commitment ensured continuity and momentum throughout the transition period. Thank you, Mark, for your exceptional stewardship."

"I am honoured to soon join CANARIE and to work alongside an extraordinary team dedicated to serving the critical needs of Canada's research and post-secondary institutions," said Mike Tremblay. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with a highly engaged community of partners to continue to deliver world-class networking technologies and collectively strengthen the cybersecurity of this sector. This is an exciting time to build on CANARIE's legacy to propel Canada to the forefront of global excellence in research and education."

About CANARIE

CANARIE connects Canada to the world. Our programs equip researchers, students, and startups in Canada to excel on the global stage.

Together with our 13 provincial and territorial partners, we form Canada's National Research and Education Network (NREN). This ultra-high-speed network connects Canada's researchers, educators, and innovators to each other and to global data, technology, and colleagues.

To strengthen the security of Canada's research and education sector, we collaborate with our partners in the NREN, government, academia, and the private sector to fund, implement, and support cybersecurity initiatives. We also provide identity management services to the academic community and boost Canada's startups with cloud resources and expertise in emerging technologies.

Established in 1993, CANARIE is a non-profit corporation, with most of our funding provided by the Government of Canada.

For more information, please contact: Ela Yazdani, Vice President, External Relations, CANARIE, [email protected]