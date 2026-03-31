The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announces renewed funding for Toronto's Harbourfront Centre

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Community cultural spaces are essential to build strong, united and thriving communities that tell our stories and contribute to our economy.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a renewed investment of more than $40 million in the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto. The funding, which will span five years, will help this arts, culture and recreation hub to support its programming activities and capital improvements. Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront), and Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair of the Board of Directors for the Harbourfront Centre, were on hand for the announcement.

This investment, made through Canadian Heritage's Harbourfront Centre Funding Program, includes $6.5 million in annual funding over five years to help maintain operating support for the Centre's programming. It also provides $10 million in time-limited funding over two years for capital repairs.

This renewed support, starting in 2026-27, will help the Centre continue in its role as a vibrant, accessible hub for Canadian artists and arts training programs, as well as a dynamic space for high-quality experiences. It will also help sustain more than 100 jobs and leverage unique opportunities to attract major events to the city.

Quotes

"For decades, the Harbourfront Centre has brought creativity to life, showcasing world-class talent in visual arts, literature, music, dance and theatre. It's a gathering place for artists and communities, where our culture and stories are shared with the world. This renewed investment from our government will help ensure the Centre continues to strengthen both our cultural identity and our economy. That's because a vibrant arts scene not only enriches our culture, it also supports jobs, attracts visitors and strengthens Canada's creative economy."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Federal support is critical to ensuring Harbourfront Centre can continue to deliver accessible experiences in arts, culture, learning and recreation for Canadians. As a national platform for Canadian and Indigenous artists, we play an important role in bringing communities together and strengthening a confident, resilient Canadian identity. This investment allows us to continue welcoming millions of visitors each year and sustaining our role as a vibrant, inclusive gathering place on Toronto's waterfront."

--Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair, Board of Directors, Harbourfront Centre

Quick Facts

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors.

The Centre's programming supports a diverse range of artists and communities. It hires more than 1,000 professional artists annually and partners with more than 25 diverse arts organizations to deliver artistic programming.

The Harbourfront Centre Funding Program's objective is to facilitate Harbourfront Centre's ability to leverage funding and revenue from other sources, which will sustain artistic, cultural and recreational activities. It contributes to establishing a stable foundation for the Centre's administration and operations.

Associated Links

Harbourfront Centre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]