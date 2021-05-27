The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), delivered in the West by Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), is one means to mitigate the financial pressures caused by the pandemic. RRRF provides assistance to eligible small- and medium-sized enterprises such as tourism operators that have not been able to access other federal relief measures. RRRF also aids business organizations, including those supporting a broad range of tourism sector activities, such as industry associations and groups like destination marketing organizations.

Support for the tourism business ecosystem in British Columbia

Today, Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced today $8.3 million for five tourism business support organizations in British Columbia. Federal support towards Destination BC, Greater Victoria Visitors & Convention Bureau, Metro Vancouver Convention and Visitors Bureau, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia has allowed these organizations to continue to help clients through the pandemic, comply with health measures, and be ready to welcome back visitors when it is safe to do so.

This funding is part of more than $108.5 million provided to nearly 990 western Canadian tourism businesses and organizations struggling with pandemic-related challenges. Nearly two-thirds of businesses that have received support through RRRF are in rural communities that are less capable of absorbing the loss of local tourism business.

On February 5, WD announced an additional $250 million in RRRF funding in the West. Applications are still being accepted from small businesses until June 30, 2021, to offset losses during the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Community Futures organizations have already approved more than 4,000 applications in smaller communities across Western Canada, and are ready to accept more, especially from tourism-focused businesses.

These investments are complementary to the measures within Canada's Economic Response Plan, such as CEBA, CEWS, and HASCAP to which the tourism sector have access to address the burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

"Tourism businesses are important economic drivers and that is why our Government is providing businesses vital support to get through the COVID-19 crisis and prepare for when it is safe again to travel. Our Government is committed to the economic recovery of this important industry, and our message to tourism business owners and workers is clear: we will be there to support you for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes, and we will get through this together."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"By providing essential supports like the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, we are confirming how critical the tourism sector is to the economy in British Columbia and Canada. Tourism businesses have borne the weight of COVID-19 related health and safety restrictions, but through assistance distributed by Regional Development Agencies like Western Economic Diversification Canada, thousands of jobs will be saved and tourism businesses will be positioned to participate in, and be a driver of, Canada's economic recovery."

- Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.)

Quick facts

The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) is a $2 billion backstop to mitigate financial pressure experienced by businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and help them to continue their operations and keep paying their employees.

backstop to mitigate financial pressure experienced by businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and help them to continue their operations and keep paying their employees. Nationwide, 25 per cent of RRRF funding is being earmarked for the tourism sector.

In the West, over $800 million in RRRF support is flowing through Western Economic Diversification Canada.

in RRRF support is flowing through Western Economic Diversification Canada. So far, RRRF has protected over 38,700 jobs in Western Canada by providing over $600 million to support nearly 8,900 businesses and organizations, of which over 45 per cent are located in rural areas and nearly 30 per cent are owned by women.

Related products

Associated links

Backgrounder

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced over $8.3 million, through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), for five tourism business support organizations in British Columbia. Projects funding enabled western tourism industry associations and destination marketing organizations to provide important services to local tourism companies.

Destination BC received $6.7 million for two projects:

received for two projects: $6.2 million to help Community Destination Marketing Organizations (CDMOs) to adapt their business models and cover some fixed costs; and,

to help Community Destination Marketing Organizations (CDMOs) to adapt their business models and cover some fixed costs; and,

$500,000 to deliver digital workshops and personalized coaching to help tourism businesses improve and adapt their digitalization.





to deliver digital workshops and personalized coaching to help tourism businesses improve and adapt their digitalization. Greater Victoria Visitors & Convention Bureau received $170,000 to develop and deliver a "Winter in the Capital City" program to assist Victoria businesses during COVID-19.





received to develop and deliver a program to assist businesses during COVID-19. Metro Vancouver Convention and Visitors Bureau received $500,000 to organize winter promotions to assist Vancouver businesses devastated by COVID-19.





received to organize winter promotions to assist businesses devastated by COVID-19. Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association received $850,000 to provide additional support for the BC Tourism Resiliency Program in the areas of health and safety, technology adaptation and real time travel data to assist tourism businesses in rural BC.





received to provide additional support for the BC Tourism Resiliency Program in the areas of health and safety, technology adaptation and real time travel data to assist tourism businesses in rural BC. Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia received $100,000 to help tourism businesses mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 through research, education and safety.

Stay Connected

Follow the department on Twitter: @WD_Canada

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Western Economic Diversification Canada, Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

