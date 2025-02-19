When The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Act, 1961 took effect on July 1, 1962, most doctors in Saskatchewan went on strike for 23 days. Perhaps the best-known and most significant Canadian doctors' strike of the 20th century, this event exemplified the tension between increased government intervention in the health care system and doctors' professional independence, as well as between the status of doctors as entrepreneurs and patients' rights to affordable care.

In 1961, the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation to provide publicly funded medical services, which the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons (SCPS) opposed. The SCPS wanted the government instead to subsidize voluntary private medical insurance for those who could not afford it. When the government refused to repeal the Act, most doctors in the province went on strike. There were doctors who did not go on strike, some because they supported the government and others because they thought it wrong to deny patients care. To ensure continued care, the government also brought in doctors from outside the province, the SCPS provided for emergency services at a small number of hospitals, and residents set up new community clinics. Still, patient care suffered during this time.

The strike had a profound impact on Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada. It attracted national and international attention and sparked heated debates about the future of health care. The strike ended on July 23, 1962, with the Saskatoon Agreement, which allowed doctors to maintain control over patient care and choose how they would be paid. This agreement became a model for the expansion of Canadian medicare in the years that followed.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quotes

"Today, I am honoured to announce that the Saskatchewan Doctors' Strike of 1962 has been officially recognized as an event of national historic significance. The resolution that came out of this strike played a key role in shaping Canada's universal health care system —something deeply important to Canadians and to me personally. This pivotal moment in our history reminds us that compromise and thoughtful action can overcome strong differences of perspective, leading to better outcomes for all Canadians."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"On July 1, 1962, The Saskatchewan Medical Care Insurance Act came into force, but Saskatchewan doctors were bitterly opposed to universal medical care insurance. In response to the legislation, 90% of Saskatchewan's doctors withdrew their services. The strike deeply divided Saskatchewan residents: the Keep Our Doctors committee, along with the media, led a campaign protesting universal health insurance while other residents felt betrayed by their doctors. After 23 days, the strike was resolved through the Saskatoon Agreement, a compromise between the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation government and the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons. Based on the recommendations of Royal Commission on Health Services, the federal government passed the Medical Care Act in 1966. By 1971, all provinces had established a universal medical insurance plan. Despite the lingering hostilities, Saskatchewan led the way in establishing what is arguably Canada's most popular social program."

C. Lesley Biggs, Ph.D.,

Nominator of the designation

Quick Facts

The first half of the 20th century was transformative for both the health care system and the medical profession in Saskatchewan . The province introduced reforms that significantly expanded government funding for hospital and diagnostic services, public health, hospital construction, medical training, and patient care. This same period saw the professionalization of health care and the rise of organized medicine. These transformations brought the province and the profession into increasing conflict.

. The province introduced reforms that significantly expanded government funding for hospital and diagnostic services, public health, hospital construction, medical training, and patient care. This same period saw the professionalization of health care and the rise of organized medicine. These transformations brought the province and the profession into increasing conflict. Doctors were not the only voices opposing the Act. Some women, who worried that the government plan would reduce access to care, formed "Keep Our Doctors" committees, which organized petitions, rallies, marches, and cavalcades, and drew support from groups opposed to the government.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related document

Backgrounder: Saskatchewan Doctors' Strike

Related links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

National historic designations

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]