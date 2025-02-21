The Quong Wing Legal Challenge (1912–1914) exemplified the tireless efforts of Chinese Canadians to fight racial discrimination in the courts during the early 20th century.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of the Quong Wing Legal Challenge (1912–1914) as an event of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

View of Main Street from the Canadian Pacific Railway depot, including a view of Manitoba Street and the Maple Leaf Hotel in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, circa 1910-1913 COPYRIGHT: Lewis Rice / Rice's Studio Collection / Moose Jaw Public Library Archives Department / Public domain (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ)) View of Main Street and Robinson and McBean Department Store, the largest building in Moose Jaw at the time, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, circa 1910-1913 COPYRIGHT: Lewis Rice / Rice's Studio Collection / Moose Jaw Public Library Archives Department / Public domain (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

In 1912, Saskatchewan introduced An Act to Prevent the Employment of Female Labour in Certain Capacities. It prohibited any person of Asian descent from providing employment or lodgings to white women or girls, with fines of up to $100 or two-months' imprisonment for non-compliance. Similar legislation was passed in Manitoba, Ontario, and British Columbia. Saskatchewan amended its law in 1913 to apply only to Chinese people; anti-Chinese racism informed efforts by the federal and provincial governments to exclude and limit the rights and freedoms of people of Chinese descent in the early 20th century.

Soon after the 1912 Act took effect, police charged Quong Wing for employing Nellie Lane and Mabel Hopham as servers at his restaurant in Moose Jaw. Quong Wing fought his conviction, with support from the Chinese community, but it was upheld by the Supreme Court of Saskatchewan and the Supreme Court of Canada. Later in 1914, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in England refused to hear any further appeal.

Following diplomatic pressure and opposition from the Chinese community in Saskatchewan, the provincial government removed explicit reference to the racialized identity of employers in 1919, when it required restaurants and laundries to obtain a special licence to hire white women. In the wake of further legal challenges, Saskatchewan replaced the law with An Act respecting the Employment of Female Labour in 1926, which gave municipalities authority to grant or refuse licences for any reason. This new law was amended several times but was not repealed until 1969.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quotes

"Today's designation of the Quong Wing Legal Challenge commemorates the tireless work of those who seek to challenge inequity and racism. Acknowledging difficult moments in our history links our past and our present and reminds us of our shared responsibility to build a fairer, more equitable society where everyone can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The designation of Quong Wing's legal challenge (1912-14) as a national historic event recognizes a Chinese Canadian businessman's refusal to accept racist legislation prohibiting him from employing "white" women at his Moose Jaw restaurant. His conviction was upheld by multiple higher courts, revealing the limitations of a judicial system embedded in institutional racism. We are inspired to stand up for justice, even if the path to justice is long."

Dr. Helen Chang, MD FCFP M.Ed., Director, Chinese Cultural Society of Saskatchewan and nominator of the designation

Quick Facts

When appealing his conviction, the defence counsel argued that the Act could not be enforced because it did not provide clear definitions, calling into question the assumption that racialized identities were biological, immutable, and easily identifiable.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

Related Documents

Backgrounder: The Quong Wing Legal Challenge

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]