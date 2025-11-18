Kameshtashtan, a cultural landscape located in northern Labrador, is representative of the profound and immeasurable importance of the Innu homeland known as Nitassinan for the Mushuau Innu.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - For generations, Mushuau Innu families have lived in and followed the network of travel routes that pass through Kameshtashtan, a cultural landscape in northern Labrador. Kameshtashtan is tied to oral histories, legends, and spiritual meanings where there are known places of births and deaths, and ancient campsites dating back at least 6,500 years.

Innu camp at Kashmeshtashtan, on the southeast shore © Stephen Loring (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced the designation of Kameshtashtan as a place of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration, on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

Kameshtashtan, composed of Kameshtashtan (a lake known in English as Mistastin Lake) and its surrounding environment, is representative of the migratory lifestyle of the Mushuau Innu. Their association with Atikuat, the caribou, is demonstrated in camp sites situated near caribou drive locations, in water crossing ambush places, in food storage caches, and in the ritual crushing of caribou bone noted in many of the ancient hearths.

For the Mushuau Innu, the association with the land and its resources is an especially important one. Kameshtashtan is a place where families have always spent time hunting and fishing, and it was a waypoint where preparations were made for further journeys across Nitassinan, the Innu homeland.

The Government of Canada, through recommendations from the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quotes

"Kameshtashtan Lake is a land of mystery where legends were created and where Innu have gathered for centuries. Keeping Kamestashtan as a sacred place is of great importance to Innu identity, traditions, and cultural values and we welcome the announcement that Kameshtashtan Lake will be designated as having national historic significance. With caribou calving grounds on the barrens close by, Kameshtashtan is also considered the birthplace of caribou, an animal of extraordinary spiritual significance to Innu. Atikuat are the most highly regarded of the animals that keep us alive and they are therefore most celebrated in Innu culture. This designation is an opportunity to show our respect to the caribou by recognizing their migration route and calving grounds."

Grand Chief Simon Pokue

Innu Nation

"For generations of Mushuau Innu, Kameshtashtan has been a cultural landscape of great significance and importance to their way of life on their homeland. It is rich with oral histories, legends, and spiritual meanings. By commemorating the national historic significance of places like Kameshtashtan, we help to share these stories with Canadians and hope to foster better awareness and understanding of Indigenous peoples' perspectives, cultures, and traditions."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

"Kameshtashtan" refers to the cold, strong winds that blow across these barren lands, moving soil and stones.

Until the time of permanent settlement in the 1960s, the Mushuau Innu way of life was mobile. Seasonal and regional moves included hunting and gathering of resources for food and materials at specific times and places, and importantly, included gatherings with other Innu families, often from other Innu regional groups from elsewhere in Nitassinan. A close relationship with the land is represented in the ancient sites, and in the long-held Innu names given to geographical places.

Today, Innu take part in the varied experiential activities offered through the Tshikapisk Foundation, which is based on the lake. As often as possible, families from Natuashish spend parts of the year at their cabins and camps here.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,280 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Established in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Related Document

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]