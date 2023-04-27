The Dimensions recognitions highlight the work done to identify and eliminate obstacles and inequities

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Fostering an equitable, diverse, and accessible society where everyone can thrive is crucial to ensure that Canada remains an inclusive and welcoming society for all. The research community is no exception. The Government of Canada developed the Dimensions: equity, diversity and inclusion Canada program with that in mind because outstanding science stems from a research community without barriers and one that is able to bring diverse perspectives and insights into the work.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, awarded ten postsecondary institutions Dimensions recognitions, acknowledging their work to address equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in their research environment. The program includes four stages of recognition intended to reflect the journey of carrying out EDI work and achieving success. The ten recipients, listed below, are receiving recognitions for the first 2 stages.

Recipients

Stage 1- Foundation

Mohawk College

Mount Saint Vincent University

University of Ottawa

University of Winnipeg

Stage 2-Construction

Sheridan College

Toronto Metropolitan University

The University of British Columbia

Université Laval

University of Calgary

Wilfred Laurier University

The applications were independently assessed by a committee of 18 academics and professionals with EDI expertise and lived experiences. Institutions provided extensive evidence of the state of EDI in their respective institutions gathered through broad community engagement, gaining insight into the culture of the institution; critical analysis of internal policy and practices; and, qualitative and quantitative data collection to identify barriers and gaps. Informed by these sources of evidence, institutions set forth innovative and ambitious initiatives in their action plans that will help measure their progress over the years.

Quotes

"The recipients of the Dimensions recognitions are transforming the Canadian research ecosystem and paving the way for better science and research by identifying and eliminating obstacles and inequities. Ultimately, they are leading us to a more successful Canada. Congratulations to the recipients."

-The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and industry

"The Dimensions recipients have made a significant voluntary commitment to being change leaders for the Canadian post-secondary sector. The work they have accomplished can assist the entire research ecosystem become more equitable, diverse, accessible and inclusive to attract and retain talent. The necessary condition to create the excellent, innovative and impactful research needed to respond to local, national and global challenges of our times."

-Prof. Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

Dimensions: equity, diversity and inclusion Canada was launched in May 2019 as a five-year pilot and managed by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) on behalf of the three federal granting agencies.





was launched in as a five-year pilot and managed by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of (NSERC) on behalf of the three federal granting agencies. The main objective of the program is to help drive a deep cultural change within the Canadian postsecondary research ecosystem by identifying and eliminating obstacles and inequities faced by women, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, members of racialized groups, and members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities.





The recipients are part of a cohort of 17 Canadian postsecondary institutions that co-developed the Canadian program adapted to the country's realities.





that co-developed the Canadian program adapted to the country's realities. Dimensions is one of the leading international programs promoting EDI in higher education, along with Athena SWAN and the Race Equality Charter in the United Kingdom , Athena SWAN in Ireland , SAGE in Australia and SEA Change in the United States .

