The monument will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada broke ground on the future site of the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan.

This monument will honour the service, sacrifice and enduring legacy of the more than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members, as well as hundreds of civilians and government officials who supported the mission in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014, Canada's longest combat deployment.

The mission claimed the lives of 158 Canadian Armed Forces members, a diplomat, four aid workers, a government contractor and a journalist. Thousands more continue to experience enduring physical and psychological injuries.

The ceremony marked an important next phase in the project, bringing together Veterans, Families, Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP personnel, Ministers and parliamentarians, youth and community members.

Located in Lebreton Flats, near the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, the Monument will recognize the contributions of those who served in Afghanistan and those who supported them. The design, developed by Team Stimson, reflects themes of healing inspired by the Medicine Wheel. It takes the form of a circular, sacred space, a "home base", intended for reflection, remembrance and contemplation. Four bronze flak jackets, draped on crosses, form portals around a central space. The names of the fallen as inscribed on the walls of three quadrants, while the fourth quadrant, oriented towards Afghanistan, is dedicated to the Afghan people.

The Monument is expected to be completed in late 2028, after which it will be formally unveiled to the public.

Quotes

"Today's groundbreaking creates a link between Canada's past and present. The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will stand as a lasting testament, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the Canadians who served. It invites us to remember those who gave their lives, to recognize the families who carried the weight of service, and to ensure that the legacy of this mission continues to shape who we are as a nation."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Canada's mission in Afghanistan shaped a generation of Canadian Armed Forces members, their families, and our country. Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of a permanent place of remembrance--one that ensures the service and sacrifice of Canada's longest combat mission are never forgotten. This monument will stand as a lasting tribute to the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of all who served."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"For more than a decade, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, police services from across Canada, civilians, and partners served with courage and dedication in support to Canada's mission in Afghanistan. This monument will stand as a lasting place of remembrance and a tribute to the enduring legacy of their service."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This monument honours the thousands of Canadians who have served in Afghanistan, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice. These Canadians have embodied the very best of our values--those of courage, solidarity, and service. As a place of remembrance, reflection, and recognition, this monument will stand for generations as a tribute to their service, ensuring that each of their individual stories remains forever part of our national memory."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick facts

Canada's mission in Afghanistan was the largest deployment of Canadian troops since the Second World War and is a mission that still resonates with many people today.

Canada's combat role in Afghanistan ended in July 2011. The focus then shifted to training Afghanistan's army and police force.

The last Canadian service members left Afghanistan in March 2014.

Construction on the monument site will begin this spring and is expected to be finished in late 2028.

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]