Dr. Ted Hewitt will continue to provide strong leadership to Canada's research community

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's science and research sector is well positioned to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges with a highly educated workforce and world-class research institutions. Through its suite of programs that support research training, insight and partnerships, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) is playing a key role by promoting collaboration with public, private, not-for-profit and community organizations, as well as with Indigenous peoples. The agency enables world-leading initiatives that reflect a commitment to ensuring a better future for Canadians and the international community.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the reappointment of Dr. Ted Hewitt as the president of SSHRC for a two-year term.

Dr. Hewitt has been leading SSHRC since March 2015, after serving as the agency's executive vice-president since 2012. He also served as the inaugural chair of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee from 2017 to 2019 and was the first to serve a second term as chair in 2023.

Guided by Momentum: SSHRC's Strategic Plan 2020 to 2025, Dr. Hewitt has led the agency through tremendous growth and change. He played an instrumental role in mobilizing social sciences and humanities research expertise to help Canada navigate the pandemic and ensure a strong recovery. He has overseen the launch and implementation of key national research priorities to promote international, interdisciplinary, transformative and high-risk research; strengthen Indigenous research and research training capacity; and enhance equity, diversity and inclusion in Canada's research ecosystem.

In his role as chair of the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, Dr. Hewitt has led major investments in research chair programs and initiatives across Canada, as well as new funding for biomedical research and support to institutions for the indirect costs of research, including for enhanced research security.

Before joining SSHRC, from 2004 to 2011, Dr. Hewitt was Vice-President, Research and International Relations, at Western University in London, Ontario, where he had been a professor of sociology since 1989.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Dr. Hewitt on his reappointment as president of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. Under his leadership, SSHRC has made research in Canada more inclusive and impactful. I look forward to working with him to continue to support Canada's researchers and students as they take central roles both at home and on the world stage."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"I'm truly honoured by this reappointment, and I'm eager to continue the important work of the agency alongside my esteemed colleagues at SSHRC. With our growing network of domestic and international partners, we will continue to strengthen Canada's research ecosystem and leverage the unique talent, insights and connections our research community contributes to Canada and the world."

– Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

SSHRC is the federal research funding agency that promotes and supports research and training in the humanities and social sciences.

SSHRC also oversees the delivery of a number of tri-agency programs, including the Canada Research Chairs and the New Frontiers in Research Fund, which supports international, interdisciplinary, fast-breaking and high-risk research. SSHRC also houses the Canada Research Coordinating Committee Secretariat.

SSHRC's governing council consists of the President and up to 18 other members appointed by the federal government to represent the interests of the academic, public and private sectors. Council committees chart the direction of SSHRC and ensure that its grants and fellowships programs meet the needs of Canadians.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has committed more than $16 billion to science and research to build a global brand that will attract talent and capital.

