OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced $5 million in funding to support ParticipACTION's Let's Get Moving initiative for 2025-26. This initiative promotes physical activity in Canada through national awareness campaigns, community challenges, and report cards on activity levels.

ParticipACTION engages Canadians online and in their communities through its Community Challenge, making it easier for everyone to be active, especially groups facing barriers to physical activity.

Staying active improves both physical and mental health and reduces the risk of chronic disease. This investment underscores our commitment to healthier, more active communities across Canada.

Quotes

"Across Canada, physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour continue to be a challenge. Being active is key for preventing chronic disease and improving overall health and well-being. This is why we partner with organizations like ParticipACTION to promote healthier and active lifestyles nationwide."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Moving your body should be simple, but for too many people, it's still out of reach. Let's Get Moving is about making physical activity more accessible so more Canadians can move more, feel better and live healthier lives."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden

Secretary of State (Sport)

"We thank the Government of Canada for its continued commitment to supporting ParticipACTION's important work. Physical activity isn't just good for us—it's essential for a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life. It strengthens our bodies, minds, and communities. Now is the time to make physical activity a national priority and ensure that every person in Canada has the opportunity to be active every day."

Elio Antunes

President and CEO of ParticipACTION

Quick Facts

ParticipACTION is a Canadian non-profit charitable organization that has been encouraging Canadians to get healthy by making physical activity an integral part of their everyday life since 1971.

Since 2018, the Let's Get Moving initiative has achieved results across its program of activities, including public education, research and community-based physical activity challenges. Last year alone, Let's Get Moving reached 568,000 participants through the Community Challenge. With this funding, this initiative is expected to deliver positive outcomes that will benefit as many people in Canada as possible, including priority populations.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)

