Government of Canada supports Discover my city.

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Our country's identity and culture drive innovation, economic growth and Canadian pride. By supporting events that celebrate our cultural diversity, bring people together and create opportunities to share our diverse stories, heritage and traditions, we are strengthening the bonds that unite us and building a Canada where everyone belongs.

Today, Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament (Beauport–Limoilou), announced $20,000 in funding for the organization Discover my city, which operates in Québec City. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The funding is through the Events component of Canadian Heritage's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program.

With this support, the organization is offering a heritage tour in Québec City as well as an intercultural evening filled with musical and culinary discoveries from various cultures around the world. These activities, which bring people together and create opportunities to interact and unite, have taken place since 2022.

Quotes

"Our culture and heritage are not only an expression of who we are; they core pillars of our sovereignty and economic strength. By supporting projects such as Discover my city, our new government recognizes the important contribution that all communities make in shaping Canadian identity. Initiatives like this showcase Canada's rich diversity and the strength we draw from it."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I am very pleased that our government is supporting this project by Discover my city, which promotes social and cultural integration for immigrants. I'd like to recognize the commitment of all this organization's members. Your work allows residents to form lasting ties and build an inclusive way of life. Thank you for your dedication!"

– Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament (Beauport–Limoilou)

"For the third straight year, the Discover my city team is proud to offer activities that help integrate newcomers and promote the development of a sense of belonging to Canadian society. This Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program support contributes greatly to the success of our projects."

– Robinson Ngametche, Director, Discover my city

Quick Facts

Discover my city was established in 2018 and aims to facilitate the integration of immigrants in Québec City through a sociocultural program that highlights their contribution to local heritage.

The Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program provides support to community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, promote discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination, or celebrate a community's history and culture such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

Associated Links

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/multiculturalism-anti-racism.html Discover my city https://decouvrirmacite.com/en/

