The Government of Canada supports the development work on the Rucher Boltonnois performance venue

BOLTON-EST, QC, April 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Our government is proud to invest in diverse cultural spaces that help promote our culture and artists. These welcoming places, which are engines of local economies, bring us together and strengthen our communities through their creative, innovative and inclusive works.

Today, Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament (Brome–Missisquoi). announced $188,777 in funding for the Rucher Boltonnois organization in l'Estrie region. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This Canada Cultural Spaces Fund support will be used to develop a lively professional performance hall that is geared toward artistic creativity, welcoming to renown artists, and a place showcasing emerging artists. The project involves the installation of a stage and dressing room, as well as the acquisition of specialized equipment. This modernization will allow the organization to offer ideal conditions for artists and technicians, while meeting the highest industry standards as well as enriching and diversifying the region's cultural scene.

Quotes

"We are proud to support local artistic infrastructure projects that bolster the cultural and economic vitality of our regions throughout the country. The Rucher Boltonnois organization in l'Estrie allows people in the community to fully live their culture in the heart of the region. Together, we are building strong communities and an even stronger Canada for everyone."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I am pleased that our government is investing in the modernization of the Rucher Boltonnois performance hall. By improving the conditions for how we share our culture, we are providing concrete support to artists and their work while offering audiences high-quality cultural experiences. This funding will certainly contribute to the vitality of our region."

– Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament (Brome–Missisquoi)

"Le Rucher Boltonnois would like to thank the Government of Canada for its essential support. With this financial contribution, we will be able to improve the Bistro du Rucher's facilities and provide a more comfortable and professional performance space for both artists and the public. This project will also allow us to host a greater number of shows and strengthen the culture in the region."

– Alain Déry, President, Rucher Boltonnois

Quick Facts

Founded in 2018, Rucher Boltonnois is a non-profit organization operating in Quebec's l'Estrie region. Its mission is to promote the social and cultural development of the community of Bolton-Est and the surrounding areas.

In 2024, the organization staged nearly 60 professional music and comedy performances. It also the official programmer for the Cantons Folk & Blues Festival, which will be held for the third time this summer.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve conditions that encourage innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and the planning and design of feasibility studies for arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Rucher Boltonnois

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]