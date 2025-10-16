The Government of Canada supports Maison d'Haïti in Montréal's Saint-Michel community

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian identity and culture drive innovation, economic growth and national pride. By supporting projects that celebrate our cultural diversity, bring people together, and create spaces to share our diverse stories, heritage and traditions, we strengthen the bonds that unite us and build a Canada where everyone belongs.

Today, Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament (Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel), announced $299,910 in funding for Maison d'Haïti's Biennale afro-descendante en mouvement de 2025-2026 event. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding is from Canadian Heritage's Projects component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program.

With this support, the organization is holding the first Biennale afro-descendante en mouvement, which includes a number of activities that promote the talent, creativity and inclusion of women artists in the cultural sector. This project increases their visibility, enhances their leadership skills and widens opportunities for networking and professional development. It also helps raise awareness of issues like discrimination and underrepresentation, which these artists face in the creative sector.

"A strong and inclusive Canada is one where everyone sees themselves reflected in our stories, our stages and our cultural spaces. Culture is not only an expression of who we are, it's a core pillar of our sovereignty and economic strength. La Maison d'Haïti is doing important work in bringing everyone in the community together, and we are proud to support initiatives that combat racism, celebrate our cultural diversity and support our artists, such as the Biennale afro-descendante en movement."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I'm proud of our government's support for Maison d'Haïti's first Biennale afro-descendante en movement event. This project highlights the talent and creativity of women in the cultural sector, while addressing the discrimination they face. I want to acknowledge the deep commitment of all members of the organization. Through your hard work for more than 50 years, you've made a significant contribution to promoting inclusion and diversity in our community. Thank you for your dedication and have a great Biennale!"

– Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament (Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel)

"Maison d'Haïti is pleased to be able to count on Canadian Heritage's support for our Biennale afro-descendante en mouvement. This support will help showcase the talent and creativity of Afro-descendant women artists in our communities, while showcasing intercultural dialogue."

– Arcelle Appolon, Executive Director, Maison d'Haïti

The Projects component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program provides funding to community-based initiatives that address systemic racism, discrimination or hate by effecting sustainable change to promote diversity as well as encourage inclusion and a sense of belonging in Canada.

Founded in 1972, Maison d'Haïti is a community and cultural organization devoted to welcoming, educating and integrating individual immigrants and families as well as creating and developing close ties with Quebec society.

On April 1, 2025, la Maison d'Haïti launched the first Biennale afro-descendante en movement, an event including performances, exhibitions, conferences and roundtable discussions. The Biennale gives multidisciplinary artists of African descent an opportunity to create, converse and celebrate rich Afro-descendant cultures. The event also serves as a platform to address issues of racism and discrimination while promoting more inclusive practices in the cultural sector.

