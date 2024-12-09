Government of Canada provides disaster recovery funding to British Columbia for wildfires and floods

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In 2023, British Columbia experienced its most destructive wildfire season on record, leading to widespread evacuations, loss of personal property, and damage to critical infrastructure. This follows severe wildfires experienced in 2022 that threatened communities throughout every region of the province. Additionally, in the spring of 2023, communities across British Columbia also experienced flooding and landslides.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced payments of over $148 million to the Province through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program, to assist with response and recovery costs associated with the wildfires in 2022 and 2023, and the floods in 2023.

When a large-scale natural disaster happens, the Government of Canada provides financial assistance to provinces and territories through the DFAA program. Through this support the Government of Canada covers eligible disaster response and recovery expenses that have been submitted by the province or territory and that exceed what they could reasonably be expected to bear on their own.

Extreme weather events and natural disasters are a growing threat to the safety and economic stability of Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has and will continue to work closely with the Government of British Columbia to respond to and recover from disastrous events such as the recent wildfires and floods.

"As the effects of climate change increase the frequency of disasters like wildfires and floods seen in British Columbia over the past two years, we are committed to supporting Canadians, and keeping them safe. Public Safety is working very closely and collaboratively with the Province to support the citizens of British Columbia. The advance payments announced today will help support British Columbia with their recovery and rebuilding efforts, as we work together to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Prioritizing our resiliency towards recurring disasters will help strengthen our adaptability and our ability to better recover."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"People and communities throughout British Columbia are experiencing extreme weather emergencies – such as wildfires, landslides and floods - like never before due to climate change. This critical funding from the Government of Canada helps support B.C.'s response and recovery from large-scale climate emergencies and our ongoing work to build more resilient communities."

- The Honourable Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness for British Columbia.

British Columbia's wildfire season commenced around April 1, 2023 , and continued through to October 9, 2023 . It saw 2,245 wildfires and burned approximately 2.8 million hectares of land in the province. The wildfire season began early due to drought conditions throughout the province from the fall of 2022 until the spring of 2023. An early spring with heatwave temperatures six to 10 degrees higher than normal also contributed to quick snow melts at high-elevation areas susceptible to lightning strikes. By August 29, 2023 , approximately 208 evacuation orders had been issued, impacting roughly 48,000 people. An estimated 386 evacuation alerts had been issued impacting approximately 137,000 people. For this event, the Government of Canada has provided an advance payment of $132,484,006 .

wildfire season commenced around , and continued through to . It saw 2,245 wildfires and burned approximately 2.8 million hectares of land in the province. The wildfire season began early due to drought conditions throughout the province from the fall of 2022 until the spring of 2023. An early spring with heatwave temperatures six to 10 degrees higher than normal also contributed to quick snow melts at high-elevation areas susceptible to lightning strikes. By , approximately 208 evacuation orders had been issued, impacting roughly 48,000 people. An estimated 386 evacuation alerts had been issued impacting approximately 137,000 people. For this event, the Government of has provided an advance payment of . From June 30 to September 7, 2022 , British Columbia experienced approximately 1,757 wildfires, which placed communities at risk in the central, southeast and northeast regions. Above normal temperatures in the central and southeast regions contributed to the greatest fire activity, while drier summer conditions prolonged the fire season into the fall. An estimated 1,837 people registered with Emergency Support Services to receive short-term basic support during the disaster. Fifteen evacuation orders and 45 evacuation alerts were issued, impacting approximately 7,000 residents and 4,860 properties. For this event, the Government of Canada has provided an advance payment of $12,299,630 .

, experienced approximately 1,757 wildfires, which placed communities at risk in the central, southeast and northeast regions. Above normal temperatures in the central and southeast regions contributed to the greatest fire activity, while drier summer conditions prolonged the fire season into the fall. An estimated 1,837 people registered with Emergency Support Services to receive short-term basic support during the disaster. Fifteen evacuation orders and 45 evacuation alerts were issued, impacting approximately 7,000 residents and 4,860 properties. For this event, the Government of has provided an advance payment of . From April 27 to May 22, 2023 , British Columbia experienced flooding which contributed to landslides due to the early onset of warm temperatures and above-average snowpacks that accumulated over the winter of 2022/23. The ongoing high precipitation, rapid snow melt, and a localized heat dome over the interior of British Columbia caused a rapid freshet which resulted in waterways discharging full snowpacks within a three-week period. Flooding and landslides impacted communities across British Columbia , specifically in the regional districts of Thompson-Nicola, Central Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Kootenay Boundary, Cariboo and the Northwest Region. For this event, the Government of Canada has provided an advance payment of $4,034,091 .

, experienced flooding which contributed to landslides due to the early onset of warm temperatures and above-average snowpacks that accumulated over the winter of 2022/23. The ongoing high precipitation, rapid snow melt, and a localized heat dome over the interior of British Columbia caused a rapid freshet which resulted in waterways discharging full snowpacks within a three-week period. Flooding and landslides impacted communities across , specifically in the regional districts of Thompson-Nicola, Central Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen, Kootenay Boundary, Cariboo and the Northwest Region. For this event, the Government of has provided an advance payment of . In Canada , emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if assistance is needed, the municipality requests it from the province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces or territories can get help from the federal government.

, emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if assistance is needed, the municipality requests it from the province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces or territories can get help from the federal government. The DFAA provides assistance when response and recovery costs exceed what individual provinces or territories could be expected to bear on their own. Federal government payments are calculated on a per capita basis and cost-shared with the province or territory. The amount cost-shared is determined by an established formula and ranges from 50 to 90 percent of the costs of eligible expenses.

Eligible expenses under the DFAA include, but are not limited to, evacuation operations, restoring public works and infrastructure to their pre-disaster condition, as well as restoration or replacement of individuals' uninsurable principal dwellings, restoration of small businesses, and farmsteads and mitigation measures to reduce the future vulnerability of repaired or replaced infrastructure.

Under the DFAA, provinces and territories have six months following the end of a disaster event to request financial assistance from the federal government. Once an event has been designated under the DFAA, provinces and territories have up to five years to submit their final claim.

A request for payment under the DFAA is processed immediately following receipt of the required documentation of provincial and territorial expenditures and a review by federal auditors. Advance payments or interim payments, up to 50 or 60 percent of the projected federal share, can also be requested within the five-year timeframe.

Since the inception of the program in 1970, the DFAA has been a reliable source of support for provinces and territories. As of March 2024 , the Government of Canada has provided over $9 billion in post disaster assistance to help provinces and territories with the costs of response and returning infrastructure and property to pre-disaster condition.

, the Government of has provided over in post disaster assistance to help provinces and territories with the costs of response and returning infrastructure and property to pre-disaster condition. Budget 2023 proposed $48.1 million over five years, starting in 2023-2024, to identify high-risk flood areas and implement a modernized DFAA program which would incentivize mitigation efforts. This work is being informed by the findings and recommendations of an independent advisory panel and the input of provinces and territories. A modernized program is set to launch in 2025.

