Government of Canada prohibits Russian aircraft to enter Canadian airspace

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - In response to the Russian leadership's invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada continues to take strong and decisive action.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, announced that the Government of Canada is closing Canada's airspace to all Russian aircraft operators.

The Government of Canada is prohibiting the operation of Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft in Canadian airspace, including in the airspace above Canada's territorial waters. This airspace closure is effective immediately and will remain until further notice.

Quotes

"All of Canada is united in its outrage of President Putin's aggression against Ukraine. In response, we have closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia's aggressive actions, and we will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Canada will continue to do everything it can against the Russian regime's aggression. We are united with our allies in our unwavering support to Ukraine and are working to bring this unprovoked war to an end."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Laurel Lennox, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]; Maéva Proteau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, 343-203-7700, [email protected]