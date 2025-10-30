OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 29, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) scientists presented a comprehensive update of the latest scientific knowledge of North Atlantic right whales (NARW) and their potential for recovery to stakeholders and interested Canadians.

This review was conducted by DFO as part of a Recovery Potential Assessment (RPA) for NARW, assessing a broad range of topics including population status, abundance and distribution, habitat requirements, threats, and recovery targets.

The research found:

Known feeding areas for NARW have expanded to as far north as the Gulf of St. Lawrence. This is due to rising ocean temperatures and declines in prey in NARW traditional feeding areas.

The biggest threats to NARW survival and recovery are human-induced: vessel traffic, fishing activities, underwater noise, and industrial pollution.

Population projections show that if threats are adequately mitigated, the NARW population can recover to a healthy state in the next 35 to 100 years.

The information from the RPA will be used to continue to inform the NARW Recovery Strategy and comprehensive management measures the Government of Canada has in place to protect species and their habitat. Decisions on right whale management approaches are informed by the best available science, as well as engagement with industry, Indigenous groups and environmental organizations, and take into account socioeconomic considerations.

Since 2018, DFO has implemented numerous measures to prevent entanglements of NARW, including targeted whale surveillance, fishing area closures when and where NARW are detected, testing and trialing of whalesafe fishing gear, and taking action on ghost gear.

Quick Facts

NARW were assessed as endangered by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) in 2003 and listed under the Species At Risk Act in 2005.

in 2005. NARW are migratory and present year-round in eastern Canadian waters, with peak detections from April to November.

DFO monitors NARW using aerial surveys and acoustic tools like gliders and buoys that listen for whales underwater to track their locations in Canadian waters.

