Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $361,600 in support to Merinov as part of a project that could lead to the creation of 5 jobs.

GASPÉ, QC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities - founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs - ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, the seafood industry counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Merinov receives $361,600 for promising seafood industry project

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, today announced $361,600 in financial support for Merinov. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The non-repayable assistance being granted will enable the non-profit organization to acquire and install specialized equipment as part of a project to strengthen its innovation and technology transfer capabilities, targeting businesses in the fishing, aquaculture, processing and marine biotechnology sectors. The project could lead to the creation of five jobs.

Established in 2010, Merinov was assigned management of the College Centre for Technology Transfer (CCTT) in the fishing sector by the Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles. The NPO, headquartered in Gaspé, is recognized as the largest integrated industrial research centre in Canada in the field of fishing, aquaculture, processing and use of aquatic biomass.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The seafood industry plays a key economic role in the Gaspésie region. By assisting Merinov - a Quebec leader in innovation in the fishing, aquaculture and development sector - in its efforts to better support the sector, CED is encouraging an innovative organization to boost the recovery, while also creating good jobs here at home."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine region; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

This contribution has been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

