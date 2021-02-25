Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $1.5M in support to A3 Surfaces and helps create and maintain 25 jobs.

SAGUENAY, QC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, the aluminum industry counts several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

A3 Surfaces receives $1.5M for promising project in aluminum sector

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $1.5M in financial support for A3 Surfaces Inc. The repayable assistance will enable the business to acquire equipment (including an automated anodizing line and chemistry and microbiology laboratories), proceed with leasehold improvements and conduct marketing activities. This project, aimed at pursuing the business's start-up activities, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 25 jobs.

A3 Surfaces is an innovative business with a revolutionary technology that is helping to fight against the transmission of fungal and viral bacterial infections. Treated surfaces are self-disinfecting and help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry plays a key economic role in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. By supporting A3 Surfaces in its efforts to pursue its development and diversify its markets, CED is encouraging innovative SMEs to maintain their momentum, create good jobs here at home and prepare for the recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. This contribution has been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

