Minister Mélanie Joly announces over $1 million in support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for three regional businesses that will create 30 jobs.

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Centre-du-Québec region, the metal processing sector counts several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Three businesses receive over $1 million for promising projects for the metal processing sector

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced financial support totalling $1,065,000 for Atelier d'usinage Poudrier, L'Atelier du Bronze and Tôle Art.

Details on the repayable assistance being granted are as follows:

Atelier d'usinage Poudrier, $500,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to construct a building adapted to its needs and to acquire digital production equipment. The project, aimed at ensuring the business grows by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of 22 jobs.





. CED's assistance will enable the business to construct a building adapted to its needs and to acquire digital production equipment. The project, aimed at ensuring the business grows by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of 22 jobs. L'Atelier du Bronze, $500,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to expand and refit its current facilities and to acquire production equipment. The project, aimed at ensuring the business grows by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of six jobs.





. CED's assistance will enable the business to expand and refit its current facilities and to acquire production equipment. The project, aimed at ensuring the business grows by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of six jobs. Tôle Art, $65,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire and install digital production equipment and to refit its factory. The project, aimed at ensuring the business grows by improving its productivity and production capacity, will lead to the creation of two jobs.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Centre-du-Québec region; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.





regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. These contributions have been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

