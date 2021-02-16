Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $801,500 in support for three regional businesses and helps create and maintain 20 jobs.

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Cantons-de-l'Est region, the food processing and manufacturing industries count several dynamic businesses with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region's reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Three businesses receive over $800,000 in support for promising regional development projects

With this in mind, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, accompanied by Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, today announced financial support for Eddynet Inc., Cuisine Idéale Cabinet Inc. and ACTIV Foods Inc. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Details on the repayable assistance are as follows:

Eddynet, $435,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire production equipment (laser cutter, CNC milling machine, CNC folding press, welding robot and various pieces of assembly equipment). This project, aimed at improving Eddynet's productivity and expanding the business by optimizing its processes so as to reduce the time between orders and deliveries, will lead to the creation and maintenance of four jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire production equipment (laser cutter, CNC milling machine, CNC folding press, welding robot and various pieces of assembly equipment). This project, aimed at improving Eddynet's productivity and expanding the business by optimizing its processes so as to reduce the time between orders and deliveries, will lead to the creation and maintenance of four jobs. Cuisine Idéale Cabinet, $200,000 . CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire digital production equipment (gluing machine and conveyor). This project, aimed at enhancing business performance by increasing production capacity, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 12 jobs.

. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire digital production equipment (gluing machine and conveyor). This project, aimed at enhancing business performance by increasing production capacity, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 12 jobs. ACTIV Foods (Happy Yak), $166,500 . CED's assistance will focus on the acquisition of advanced processing equipment and the costs related to the purchase and installation of an ERP system. This project, aimed at expanding the business by increasing its capacity to produce freeze-dried meals and meal components, will lead to the creation and maintenance of four jobs.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The food processing and manufacturing industries play a key economic role in the Cantons-de-l'Est and in Quebec. By supporting Eddynet, Cuisine Idéale Cabinet and ACTIV Foods in their efforts to diversify their markets and increase their productivity, CED is encouraging innovative SMEs to maintain their momentum, create good jobs here at home and prepare for the recovery."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Today's announcement demonstrates that CED is fostering growth for all by strengthening the entrepreneurial and industrial fabric of our regions and communities, including by enhancing their assets. I am delighted with the support given to Eddynet, Cuisine Idéale Cabinet and ACTIV Foods, whose projects will translate into jobs created here at home."

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"The Government of Canada recognizes the need to intervene based on the strengths and assets of each region. As such, CED's support for these three businesses will enable the Cantons-de-l'Est to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The contributions given to these three SMEs have been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

