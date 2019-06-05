Government of Canada making spectrum available for new ultra-fast networks

Minister Bains announces plans to auction key spectrum to support deployment of 5G networks

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - 5G will enable exciting leading-edge technologies—including autonomous vehicles, smart cities, clean energy, precision agriculture and advanced telemedicine—that will have a transformative effect on Canada's economy and the day-to-day lives of Canadians. To help enable these valuable new technologies, the Government of Canada is taking steps to make prime 5G spectrum available.

Today, at the 2019 Canadian Telecom Summit, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, presented the next steps the Government is taking to prepare for the arrival of 5G services for Canadians. These include:

a decision paper outlining changes to the 3500 MHz band supporting an auction in 2020;

a public consultation on the 3500 MHz auction design with measures to support competition and lower prices;

a decision on releasing higher frequency millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum in 2021; and

a new proposal to release 3800 MHz spectrum in 2022.

5G technologies will create exciting opportunities for Canadians in the form of good, well-paying jobs and new products and services. This next-generation technology will bring benefits across Canada that will drive innovation, including in rural and remote regions.

"Our government has made progress on the three priorities I laid out at this summit two years ago: higher quality services and better coverage at more affordable prices. However, Canadians are still paying too much. The next steps in our plan will continue to improve rural Internet access and allow for the timely deployment of 5G connectivity while increasing the level of competition to lower prices for Canadians."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

5G wireless technologies could add up to $40 billion annually to the Canadian economy by 2026.

annually to the Canadian economy by 2026. 5G development is supported by Canada's new Digital Charter, which prioritizes access and connectivity to the digital world.

new Digital Charter, which prioritizes access and connectivity to the digital world. The Government of Canada is investing $199 million over five years to modernize spectrum equipment and processes required to ensure favorable, interference-free spectrum conditions to support world-class networks, as well as to continue to protect the health and safety of Canadians through the transition to 5G.

is investing over five years to modernize spectrum equipment and processes required to ensure favorable, interference-free spectrum conditions to support world-class networks, as well as to continue to protect the health and safety of Canadians through the transition to 5G. The recently concluded 600 MHz auction will provide further spectrum for current and next-generation technology.

