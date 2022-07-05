GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's approach to pollution pricing is not only one of the best ways to fight climate change—it also puts money back in the pockets of Canadians. On behalf of the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin, and Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid met today with families in Kitchener, Ontario, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, to mark the new quarterly installments Canadians will receive through the Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payment.

Starting on July 15th, Canadians living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta—provinces where the federal pollution pricing system applies—will receive the first quarterly CAI payment.

This quarterly delivery, which replaces an annual credit from previous years, will ensure that Canadians receive payments on a more regular basis. The first payment will be a "double-up" payment that will return proceeds from the first two quarters of the 2022‒23 year (April–June, and July–September). Quarterly payments will follow in October 2022 and January 2023. Canadians can register for direct deposit to ensure that payment is fast, convenient and secure.

For the 2022‒23 fiscal year, a family of four will receive $745 in Ontario, $832 in Manitoba, $1,101 in Saskatchewan, and $1,079 in Alberta. Families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10 percent. Full details on quarterly payment amounts for individuals and families in 2022‒23 are specified on the Climate Action Incentive payment webpage.

The quarterly CAI payment comes alongside the recently announced Affordability Plan, which sets out measures to address inflation and make life more affordable for millions of Canadians. Thanks to this plan, the Government of Canada will improve support provided to Canadians through a suite of measures including the Canada Workers Benefit, Early Learning and Child Care, Dental Care, Old Age Security, and Housing Affordability.

Quotes

"Putting a price on carbon pollution is the most efficient way to bring down our emissions, and our federal system gives the proceeds back to Canadians. By moving to quarterly Climate Action Incentive payments, we are providing more money to eight out of every ten families in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta on a more regular basis."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"With the Climate Action Incentive payment, we're putting money back in the pockets of families. The new quarterly payment will mean households now get cheques every 3 months. This is just one part of our plan to fight climate change while making life more affordable for Canadians."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The CRA is committed to ensuring that Canadians receive the benefits and credits they're entitled to, including the Climate Action Incentive payment. This annual return credit has become a quarterly benefit payment that will be sent to eligible individuals throughout the year. These quarterly payments will put money back into Canadians' pockets, while protecting the environment for future generations."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"It shouldn't be free to pollute anywhere in Canada. Direct, quarterly payments of the Climate Action Incentive payment will help not only cut pollution and fight climate change, but also put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of Ontario families every three months."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Manitobans want clean air and a healthy future for their children and grandchildren. Pollution pricing is a proven, effective, and affordable way of reducing polluting carbon emission across the province. By making incentive payments directly to households every quarter, we're taking real action to fight climate change and to make life more affordable for families across Manitoba."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

To protect Canadians from the dangers and costs presented by climate change, and to ensure that Canada continues to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, the Government of Canada introduced a price on carbon pollution across Canada in 2019.





The Government of Canada does not keep any direct proceeds from carbon pollution pricing. All direct proceeds are returned to the province or territory of origin.





The Climate Action Incentive payment is designed to increase each year to align with the increasing price on carbon pollution.

Related products

Associated links

