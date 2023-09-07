OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced that a selection process is underway for the positions of Chair and five Directors for the Board of Directors of CMHC.

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill these positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to review the Notices of Opportunity and submit an application before the review date of October 10, 2023. The Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

This process encourages applications from individuals with leadership experience at the senior executive level in a private or public sector organization, experience serving on a board of directors, and knowledge of the housing system and the various markets and models across Canada. The process will also appeal to individuals with experience in real estate development or financing, and financial services as they relate to commercial housing activities. Ideal candidates are also capable of engaging with stakeholders.

The Notices of Opportunity are published, and applications for these opportunities can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website, Chair and Directors.

"Finding the right candidates to join the CMHC Board of Directors will help ensure the continued delivery of CMHC's important work to improve access to affordable, safe, and inclusive housing options for Canadians. The successful candidates will be instrumental in executing CMHC's mandate and in furthering our government's work to deliver on Canada's housing priorities.''

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Successful applicants will be responsible for upholding the Board of Directors' Mandate, as defined in the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Act .

. The appointment of CMHC Board Chair and Directors follows the Governor in Council (GiC) approval process. The two ex-officio Board members, the President, and the Board Chair are appointed by the Governor in Council; and the Board members are appointed by the Minister, subject to the approval of the Governor in Council.

The Notice of Opportunity ensures that the successful candidates will be selected through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

The Government of Canada is dedicated to employment equity, and to creating a skilled workforce within its organisations that is representative and reflective of Canadian society.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation:

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and the financial system, supports Canadians in need, and provides unbiased research and advice to all levels of government, to Canadian consumers and the Canadian housing sector. CMHC aims to ensure that everyone in Canada can afford housing that meets their needs.

