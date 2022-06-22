Strategy brings together partners across the country to accelerate the research and commercialization of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the greatest technological advances of our age and has a significant impact on the daily lives of Canadians. AI is a driver of economic growth and good jobs, which is why the Government of Canada is committed to investing in efforts to drive its adoption across our economy and society.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of the second phase of the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Backed by an investment of more than $443 million committed in Budget 2021, the second phase of the strategy will seek to bridge world–class talent and cutting-edge research capacity with commercialization and adoption to ensure that Canadian ideas and knowledge are mobilized here at home.

This investment reflects the government's commitment to accelerate the responsible adoption and commercialization of AI across the Canadian economy by advancing programs to enhance Canada's research base and talent pool. This will enable established industries to be more productive and competitive, while helping all Canadians to benefit from growth in the digital economy.

The Government of Canada is leveraging the expertise of partners to implement these measures, including CIFAR, the national AI institutes, the Standards Council of Canada, and Canada's Global Innovation Clusters. Together, they will work to ensure that Canadian values are embedded across widely used global technology platforms and to promote the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth.

"Artificial intelligence is a key part of our government's plan to make our economy stronger than ever. The second phase of the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy will help harness the full potential of AI to benefit Canadians and accelerate trustworthy technology development, while fostering diversity and cooperation across the AI domain. This collaborative effort will bring together the knowledge and expertise necessary to solidify Canada as a global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"CIFAR has been proud to lead the first phase of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, along with our partners at Amii, Mila and the Vector Institute, forging Canada's reputation as a global leader in advancing research excellence and responsible AI development. Today we're pleased to continue to build on this strong foundation to ensure Canadian AI delivers positive social benefits and better economic opportunities for Canadians and the world."

– Elissa Strome, Executive Director, Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, CIFAR

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the use of computer systems to do things that normally require human intelligence.

Budget 2021 funding for the second phase of the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy includes:

$60 million for Canada's national AI institutes—Amii in Edmonton , Mila in Montréal and the Vector Institute in Toronto—to help translate AI research into commercial applications and grow the capacity of businesses to adopt these new technologies;

$125 million for Canada's Global Innovation Clusters to accelerate AI commercialization by supporting Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises, attracting private investment from other public and private sources, and developing made-in-Canada AI solutions;

$8.6 million for the Standards Council of Canada to advance the development and adoption of standards and a conformity assessment program related to AI

$160 million for CIFAR to continue programs to attract, retain and develop academic research talent and maintain centres of research, innovation and training at Canada's national AI institutes.

$48 million for CIFAR to renew and enhance its advanced research, training and knowledge mobilization programs.

$40 million to provide dedicated computing capacity for AI researchers across Canada .

The first phase of the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy was launched in 2017, in partnership with CIFAR, to build a strong Canadian talent pipeline and ecosystem, including the establishment of centres of research, innovation and training at the national AI institutes.

Since 2017, over 100 top researchers have been recruited as Canada CIFAR Artificial Intelligence Chairs, half of whom are international researchers drawn to Canada by the strategy and its investments. Moreover, the national AI institutes have trained over 1,500 graduate students and post-doctoral fellows. Many of these are international students who have come to Canada because of the recognized strengths of each institute.

The proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) sets the foundation for the responsible design, development, deployment and operation of high-impact AI systems. Specifically, AIDA will require that organizations put in place measures to identify, assess and mitigate harms to the health, safety, security of Canadians.

Today, Canada ranks fifth on the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index and third among G7 nations.

