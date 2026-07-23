Minister Joly advances the Canadian aerospace industry at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada's aerospace industry is recognized around the world for its innovation, world-class capabilities and highly skilled workforce. The Government of Canada is building the economy of the future by supporting Canadian industry, attracting investment and strengthening Canada's role as a trusted partner in global supply chains.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, led Canada's delegation at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom. She met with key industry leaders and stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors to promote Canadian capabilities and advance opportunities for collaboration.

While at the airshow, Minister Joly announced that the Government of Canada is working with Pratt & Whitney Canada to support the modernization of the company's aircraft engine manufacturing centre of excellence. She also welcomed the announcement by STRIX of a fifth wave of projects under the Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT), a network established at the Paris Air Show in 2023 through a $350 million investment from the Government of Canada.

Throughout the airshow, Minister Joly promoted Canada's aerospace capabilities, engaged with international partners and highlighted opportunities for investment and collaboration with Canadian industry. Canada's participation at Farnborough reflects a coordinated Government of Canada effort to support Canadian businesses, strengthen international partnerships and advance economic growth, innovation and Canada's industrial capabilities.

Quote

"This year's Farnborough International Airshow was an important opportunity to showcase Canada as a trusted global partner for aerospace investment, innovation and growth. As countries and industry look to build more resilient and competitive supply chains, Canada continues to stand out through the strength of our industrial base, world-class workforce and world-renowned capabilities. Our government will keep working with industry to attract investment, create well-paying jobs and strengthen Canada's position as a global aerospace leader. We are building a stronger economy and ensuring Canadian expertise continues to compete and succeed on the world stage."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

Canada is one of the world's leading suppliers of aerospace technologies, and Canadian-made aerospace components are used on almost every passenger aircraft in the world.

The aerospace industry is one of Canada's leading exporters. In 2025, 70% of total revenues were export-oriented, of which 53% were supply chain–related (and 47% were final products being exported).

The aerospace sector invested more than $1.8 billion in research and development in 2025, maintaining its #1 ranking in R&D spending among all Canadian manufacturing industries.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]