Secretary of State Belanger highlights increases to Canada Child Benefit payments in 2026-2027

Nearly 134,100 families in Saskatchewan benefiting from more generous payments starting this month

SASKATOON, SK, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is continuing to make life more affordable for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). This benefit provides tax-free monthly payments to help parents with the costs of raising children and give kids across the country a strong start in life.

Today, at Navera Community Connections' Rosewood Early Learning and Family Centre, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State for Children and Youth, highlighted the program's continued delivery of meaningful tax-free support to families.

Starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17. This represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17 compared to the previous year, helping families manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing and child care. In Saskatchewan alone, the CCB provides approximately $2 billion in benefits to about 134,100 families each year, helping reduce financial pressures and contributing to the financial stability of households across the province.

Today, nationally, the CCB supports about 3.6 million families caring for 6 million children, delivering approximately $30 billion in annual tax-free payments. The CCB has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and has put more money directly into the pockets of parents who need it most.

Quotes

"The Canada Child Benefit is about giving families the breathing room they need to thrive. Over the last decade, this program has made a real difference in the lives of millions of children and parents by providing stable, tax-free support that keeps pace with the cost of living. Combined with other key initiatives, we are building a fairer future where every family can succeed."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"Parents across Saskatchewan want the same thing: to give their kids the best possible start in life. The Canada Child Benefit already helps take some of that weight off their shoulders by putting more money back into the pockets of more than 134,000 Saskatchewan families every month to help pay for the things children need. That support has now increased, so we can help give children across Canada the strong start they deserve."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free benefit that provides support for low- to middle-income families with children, based on their income in the previous year, to help with the cost of raising children.

In Saskatchewan, approximately 242,400 children are supported by the CCB, helping improve household financial security and investing in their future.

The amount received under the CCB depends on a few key factors, including the number and the ages of children in care and the previous year's adjusted net family income. For the July 2026 to June 2027 benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 through 17.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: It has made it easier for single low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85% of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the CCB. It has helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as such as food, shelter and children's clothing. It has reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families.



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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State for Rural Development, [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]