The government is inviting Canadian businesses to help meet the immediate needs of Ukrainians arriving in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is resolute in supporting Ukrainians and their families as they flee the war in their country. The government has provided humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and is looking to do more, notably by encouraging Canadians to welcome displaced Ukrainians as they arrive in Canada.

Recognizing Canadians' generosity and the interest expressed by companies in supporting Canada's response to the crisis in Ukraine, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, today launched the new Canadian Industry for Ukraine donation portal. Through this online portal, Canadian businesses can provide offers of high-priority goods and services to support displaced Ukrainians and the organisations providing aid and resettlement services. At this time, the focus is on large-scale donations, including temporary housing, gift cards for the purchase of priority items, transportation and jobs for those arriving in Canada.

The Minister also announced some early donations through the online portal from large Canadian companies representing a combined value of over $400,000. These offers are from Loblaw, Canadian Tire, Metro and Couche-Tard.

Canadian businesses are invited to visit the new Canadian Industry for Ukraine online portal, which provides a simple way for businesses to submit their offers, and to check it regularly for possible updates to the list of priority items.

This call to action follows recently announced measures that include targeted charter flights to Canada for Ukrainian nationals, short-term income support to ensure basic needs are met and temporary hotel accommodation for those who require support.

"We will do everything we can to help those in need as they flee conflict and seek safety. That's why our government has been there to support the people of Ukraine in light of the unjustified and horrific actions of Vladimir Putin. Today, we are calling on Canadian industry to lend its support and help those who are finding a new home here in Canada. I'm grateful to see the generosity of those Canadian companies that have already stepped up, and I know many more will do their part to help those in need."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada is committed to providing Ukrainians and their families with a safe haven while the illegal war continues in their country. Supporting Ukrainians before, during and after they arrive in Canada continues to be a Team Canada approach. With today's launch, Canadian businesses can continue to step up and lead by example by supporting the worlds most vulnerable."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"An all-of-Canada response is needed to provide displaced Ukrainians who will be settling in this country with a warm welcome, a helping hand and immediate post-arrival settlement supports. We are pleased to be collaborating with the federal government to bring much-needed supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada. As with previous humanitarian movements, including the most recent Afghan Special Initiative currently underway, we welcome the support and offers from Canadian businesses to help us collectively make a difference for Ukrainians in this time of need."

– Chris Friesen, Interim Co-Executive Director, Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance – Alliance canadienne du secteur de l'établissement des immigrants (CISSA-ACSEI)

"Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well, which is a strong sentiment as our nation welcomes new people building new lives. With food, health, clothing and banking, our company can uniquely help people settle in a new home. Today, we're providing funds for thousands of Ukrainian families to get the products they need. Looking ahead, we appreciate the Government of Canada portal making it simpler for companies to understand the best ways to help."

– Kevin Groh, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Loblaw Companies Limited

"At Canadian Tire Corporation, we are here to make life in Canada better, and that includes supporting the thousands arriving here as they flee the conflict in Ukraine. We are proud to support this call to action by providing $250,000 in gift cards to help provide essentials for our newcomers and have already provided more than $1M to the Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal both corporately and through in-store fundraising."

– Kim Saunders, Vice President of ESG Strategy and Community Impact, Canadian Tire Corporation.

"METRO is pleased to join Canadian companies to help families from Ukraine who are seeking refuge in Quebec and Ontario. After donating more than $1.6 million to the Canadian Red Cross through a fundraiser across our banners, we hope that this additional donation of $50,000 will help facilitate this new beginning for thousands of refugees."

– Eric La Flèche, President and CEO, METRO

"Doing the right thing and acting as one team with our people are part of the values that guide us at Couche-Tard. Our Circle K brand allows us to have a global presence, particularly in Eastern Europe, where our people are directly impacted by the effects of the armed conflict in Ukraine. We are proud to be able to continue supporting and contributing to the efforts to welcome those who have been displaced by this terrible conflict."

– Stéphane Trudel, Senior Vice President, Operations Canada, Couche-Tard.

