Government of Canada launches Nuclear Energy Strategy

NEWMARKET, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is at a pivotal moment, and as demand for reliable and clean energy skyrockets, the Government of Canada is focused on how we can best protect affordability for Canadians, build our economic strength, secure energy sovereignty and transition to net zero by 2050. Canada starts from a position of strength: we have an 80 percent clean grid and some of the lowest electricity costs in the G7. But to supply, control and build our electricity grid to meet growing demand, we are acting to unlock our full potential as an energy superpower -- including strengthening our world-class nuclear sector, where Canada has led the world for decades.

Nuclear energy is essential to powering Canada's future. It provides non-emitting, dependable baseload power, backed by a strong domestic supply chain built on over 70 years of Canadian expertise, innovation and intellectual property. Today, the nuclear sector is responsible for 90,000 direct and indirect jobs, and in the nuclear industry itself, 90 percent of jobs are in high-skilled roles. Nuclear energy contributes 13 percent of our national electricity supply, and it adds $22 billion to Canada's economy every year through the operation of 17 Canadian CANDU reactors at home and the servicing of nine reactors abroad in countries like Romania, India and South Korea.

Building on our existing strength, today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced the release of Canada's Nuclear Energy Strategy. A key complement to Canada's recently released National Electricity Strategy, this new Strategy targets doubling our workforce by 2050, catalyzing billions in private investment and enabling generational investments in this key strategic asset.

The Nuclear Energy Strategy sets out how we will strengthen energy affordability, security and sustainability at home and abroad by building big -- from new reactors to uranium development and beyond. We will start by building on what we have, including CANDU reactor technology, world-class uranium deposits in Saskatchewan, a top-tier Canadian nuclear workforce and supply chain, proven refurbishment expertise, medical isotopes and other nuclear innovations.

Leveraging these strengths, the Strategy will help attract investment through modern financing tools, grow and strengthen Canada's nuclear innovation and research ecosystem and ensure an efficient regulatory system for major projects while upholding Indigenous rights and environmental protection. The Strategy will also ensure Canada maintains critical sovereign capabilities in key areas such as reactor technologies and nuclear energy supply chains, including ensuring the availability of an updated CANDU design and support projects like the Darlington New Nuclear Project, which will be the first small modular reactor deployment in the G7.

The Strategy is structured around four pillars:

Enabling New Builds Across Canada;

Being a Global Supplier and Exporter of Choice;

Expanding Uranium Production and Nuclear Fuel Opportunities and Supporting World-Class Long-Term Nuclear Waste Management; and,

Developing New Canadian Nuclear Innovations (including fission and fusion).

Canada will work with interested provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, unions, universities and the broader nuclear sector to shape the implementation of the Strategy.

Nuclear power is key to a cleaner, stronger, more sovereign economy. It is time to build on decades of Canadian leadership as a modern nuclear energy superpower, and through our Nuclear Energy Strategy the Government of Canada is delivering for Canadians today and for generations to come.

Quote

"We are moving at speeds not seen in generations to get big things done and leveraging pre-existing strengths to become a modern energy superpower. Canada has long been a nuclear leader -- and we will continue to lead, under our new Nuclear Energy Strategy. Together with all members of Team Canada, we are taking action to ensure we have a co-ordinated, strategic approach to diversifying nuclear industry exports and bringing economic growth and security and affordable, reliable power to all Canadians."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Today, nuclear power generates approximately 13 percent of Canada's electricity from 17 CANDU reactors in Ontario and New Brunswick.

Canada's CANDU technology is also used around the world, powering a total of 26 reactors across six countries, including 17 at home and nine in South Korea, China, Romania, Argentina and India.

With an endowment of the world's highest-grade uranium, and as the world's second-largest producer, Canada produced roughly 24 percent of total global uranium output in 2024. About 90 percent is exported to other countries, where it is used peacefully as fuel in nuclear power plants.

All active uranium mining and milling is concentrated in Saskatchewan. This activity contributed approximately $2.6 billion to Canada's economy in 2024 while directly employing over 3,400 Canadians -- nearly half of whom are workers and residents in Saskatchewan's north.

In September 2025, Prime Minister Carney referred the Darlington New Nuclear Project to the Major Projects Office.

Alongside the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada is actively creating the right investment landscape for significant near-term opportunities. This includes building on commitments from Canada Growth Fund Inc. and the Building Ontario Fund to invest up to $2 billion and $1 billion respectively in the Darlington New Nuclear Project.

Nuclear refurbishments at Bruce Power and Darlington have been delivered ahead of schedule and on budget, with Darlington Unit 4 completed four months early and $150 million under budget, concluding the world's largest completed nuclear refurbishment.

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Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]