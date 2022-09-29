OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Equity, diversity and inclusion are fundamental to Canada's economy, both now and in the future. When senior executives are reflective of Canada's diversity, businesses and organizations of all sizes benefit. The Government of Canada believes that corporate Canada should look like Canada and that bringing broader perspectives and talents to decision-making bodies is essential to building a stronger and more resilient economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched the What Works Toolkit, an extensive online resource designed for Canadian organizations looking to adopt better equity and diversity practices. The toolkit was created in partnership with KPMG in Canada and is hosted online by the Diversity Institute, one of the five Ecosystem Partners that support the 50 – 30 Challenge.

The What Works Toolkit provides tangible actions, best practices and strategic workplace approaches based on existing evidence for the recruitment, mentoring, promotion and retention of diverse staff. It also includes activities and initiatives on anti-racism and anti-harassment and provides examples of successful diversity plans that can be replicated to help organizations reach their diversity goals.

In addition to supporting this new resource, the five Challenge Ecosystem Partners are actively developing various supports to help participants meet the Challenge objectives, such as outreach and events, diversity programs, trainings, action plans and overall guidance. These additional resources will become available over the next several months.

Quotes

"Diversified teams benefit our economy and make good business sense. With this toolkit, businesses and organizations will be better equipped to turn their goals into reality and get a few steps closer to that 50 – 30 objective. Canada is a diverse country, and everyone should have the chance to have their voice heard at the decision-making table."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"If organizations follow the best practices that we've helped our clients embrace over the years, they can truly achieve real change in their workplace culture. In this toolkit, we focus on how the many facets of an organization must work in concert to achieve a workplace culture of belonging and respect that attracts diverse talent and removes systemic bias. It's not enough to hire someone from an under-represented group to meet targets. That won't automatically improve an organization's performance. Moving the needle hinges on how well an organization builds trust; dismantles systems of discrimination; educates, trains, mentors and sponsors employees; creates a psychologically safe working environment; and embraces different styles and opinions."

– Silvia Gonzalez-Zamora, Partner, People and Change, Management Consulting Services, KPMG in Canada

"There is evidence to suggest that diverse leadership helps organizations tap into new markets, attract the best and the brightest, drive innovation and performance, and reduce risk. Many Canadian businesses have expressed commitments to increase diverse leadership but need support in implementing a strategy and finding diverse talent. The 50 – 30 Challenge is a first-in-the-world voluntary pledge that the What Works Toolkit will help support by offering effective strategies for organizations across sectors. This resource, along with the tools provided by the Diversity Institute, including our Diversity Assessment Toolkit, best practices for boards, the Micropedia of Microaggressions and the support of other 50 – 30 Challenge Ecosystem Partners (Colleges and Institutes Canada, Global Compact Network Canada, Women's Economic Council and Egale) will help advance gender parity and increase diversity in leadership."

– Wendy Cukier, Academic Director of the Ted Rogers School of Management's Diversity Institute

Quick facts

Launched in December 2020 , the 50 – 30 Challenge is a voluntary pledge that Canadian companies, not-for-profit organizations and post-secondary institutions can make to achieve gender parity (50%) and significant representation (30%) of equity-deserving groups—including racialized persons, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ2+ community—on corporate boards and in senior management positions.

, the 50 – 30 Challenge is a voluntary pledge that Canadian companies, not-for-profit organizations and post-secondary institutions can make to achieve gender parity (50%) and significant representation (30%) of equity-deserving groups—including racialized persons, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ2+ community—on corporate boards and in senior management positions. A contract to develop the What Works Toolkit was awarded to KPMG in December 2021 after an open request for proposals (RFP). The RFP required applicants to possess extensive experience supporting diversity and inclusion change management initiatives, among other requirements, and applicants were evaluated by representatives of ISED, Women and Gender Equality Canada, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

after an open request for proposals (RFP). The RFP required applicants to possess extensive experience supporting diversity and inclusion change management initiatives, among other requirements, and applicants were evaluated by representatives of ISED, Women and Gender Equality Canada, and the Department of Canadian Heritage. Studies have proven that more diverse teams are more likely to outperform non-diverse teams on profitability, revenues and workplace productivity. Diversified boards and senior management teams make good business sense by generating and fostering fresh insights, new ideas and creative solutions.

Related products

Associated links

