Special funding to enable eligible students to continue their important research work in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Scientists, academics and researchers are crucial to expanding our basic understanding of the world, not only by generating new ideas but also by speaking out to defend freedom from tyranny. The Government of Canada understands the value of scientific freedom and is working with its partners to provide support to researchers and students affected by Vladimir Putin's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced the launch of the Special Response Fund for Trainees (Ukraine), which provides support to research trainees from Ukraine in the form of supplements to existing grants.

This special fund provides relief and assistance to graduate students and post-doctoral researchers directly impacted by the invasion of Ukraine. It is administered by Canada's three federal research funding agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

Specifically, this temporary funding will help trainees currently in Canada who were expected to return to Ukraine in 2022 but cannot due to the invasion, as well as trainees currently in Ukraine who wish to continue their planned studies and research in Canada. All active and eligible grant holders across the three research funding agencies can apply for this special supplement through their particular granting agency.

Quotes

"Our government will continue to do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine in the wake of the horrific and unjustified actions of Vladimir Putin. Through this fund, we will support Ukrainian researchers and trainees so they can continue their important work here in Canada. Scientific freedom is vital in a democratic society, and we will be there for those working to make this world a better place."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada will always be a place where science is valued, independent, and encouraged. We are establishing this measure as another way of demonstrating our support for Ukraine, to help Ukrainian researchers and students working in Canada to continue their important work. It will also help protect the future growth of the Ukrainian scientific community."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

"Canada's three research funding agencies are pleased to provide this special support for research trainees directly impacted by the situation in Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this extraordinarily difficult time."

– Dr. Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee

Quick facts

The fund will allow for support of up to $20,000 for the master's level, up to $25,000 for the doctoral level and up to $45,000 for the post-doctoral level.

for the master's level, up to for the doctoral level and up to for the post-doctoral level. Eligible grant holders will be required to complete and submit a short application to their particular research funding agency.

The supplement for salaries and stipends may extend for up to one year.

Applications will be accepted on a continuous intake basis until December 22, 2022 .

