GATINEAU, QC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today's global landscape is shifting rapidly. Amid economic uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities, the Government of Canada is relentlessly focused on building a strong, resilient economy and protecting Canadian jobs. Strong labour relations and modern tools that support them are critical to the stability of our country, economy and communities.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), announced the Government of Canada is launching consultations on ways to modernize the federal labour relations framework.

Employers and employer representatives, unions and employee groups and other key stakeholders will be asked to provide feedback on measures to strengthen labour relations and ensure workers are better protected and supported. Some of the measures the government is seeking feedback on include:

adjusted timelines for collective bargaining;

strengthening training supports for workers impacted by artificial intelligence and automation;

updating workplace health and safety protections; and

strengthening protections against misclassification and wage theft, and exploring options to ensure union rights carry over when contracts are retendered.

Consultations will happen in targeted virtual and in-person roundtables, and interested parties will be able to submit written feedback until May 18, 2026. The input gathered through this process will be published in a "What We Heard" report and carefully analyzed to inform policy decisions.

Building a strong economy and supporting workers now and into the future relies on a modern Labour Code that contains tools that workers and employers trust.

Quotes

"As the world of work is changing and bringing new challenges, workers and businesses are key to the success of Canada's ambition. These consultations are about listening to unions, workers, employers and partners across the country to ensure that federally regulated workplaces remain fair, modern and supportive while empowering workers to thrive."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Today's economy demands action. Workers need the tools to adapt, and strong, modern labour policies will support a competitive workforce and a strong Canadian economy."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

Quick facts

The federally regulated sector is composed of workplaces from a broad range of industries, including, among others, air transportation; rail, road and marine transportation; banks; and postal and courier services.

The federally regulated private sector includes over 22,000 employers and more than 1 million employees across Canada in industries such as transportation, shipping and telecommunications.

Since receiving the final report of the Industrial Inquiry Commission on labour relations issues at Canada's West Coast ports in May 2025, the government has been engaging stakeholders and analyzing the recommendations. The May 2026 consultations will be an opportunity to seek stakeholders' input on select recommendations from the commission.

Stakeholders will have a range of opportunities to provide feedback on the measures being explored in these consultations, including through written submission and existing forums such as the Labour Standards Advisory Committee and the Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Committee. Members of the new Tripartite Advisory Council for Labour Policy will also be consulted on this initiative.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Aissa Diop, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]