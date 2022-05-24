Public feedback will inform plan to position Canada for success in the bioeconomy

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Over the past years, Canada has built renowned world-class strength in genomics research. This, along with our strong public health care system, diverse ecosystems, and abundant natural resources and food sectors, has positioned Canada as a leader in genomics technologies and innovations.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of public consultations for the upcoming Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy. The consultations will provide the government with valuable insights on the development of a strategy aimed to enhance federal investments in genomics and advance the commercialization and adoption of genomics to cement Canada's position as a leader in research and innovation.

Canadians are invited to review the consultation paper and to provide input through an online survey. The government will also host targeted roundtables with stakeholders across academia, not-for-profit organizations and the private sector. The online consultations and the roundtable discussions are running from now through to June 24. A summary report of the findings will be published later this year.

Genomics is the science that aims to help us better understand the entire set of genetic information encoded in DNA and related molecules. Also, genomics has played a significant role in helping Canada fight against the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g. tracking and sequencing, diagnostic devices, and mRNA vaccines and therapeutics) and is instrumental in addressing climate change, food and energy security, precision health, environmental protection and economic recovery.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that genomics is a key technology instrumental in responding to the national and global challenges of our time. This is why our future Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy will help cement Canada as a leader in genomics research and commercialize our genomics innovations and technologies, all while creating many important benefits for Canadians and positioning Canada for long-term success in the bioeconomy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The consultations will focus on priority theme areas, which include:

Canada's genomics landscape – opportunities and challenges

genomics landscape – opportunities and challenges

Developing, retaining and attracting talent



Optimizing the management, standardization and utilization of genomics data



Driving the commercialization and use of Canadian genomics technology and innovations



Adopting genomics in key sectors – health, environment, clean tech, food and natural resources

Budget 2021 provided nearly $400 million to support the creation and implementation of a Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy, including:

$136.7 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, to Genome Canada for challenge-driven programming

over five years, starting in 2022–23, to Genome Canada for challenge-driven programming

$2.7 million for a joint ISED-National Research Council of Canada secretariat to provide dedicated support for the development and implementation of the strategy

for a joint ISED-National Research Council of secretariat to provide dedicated support for the development and implementation of the strategy

$260.3 million to support the strategy's activities

Related products

Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy – consultation

Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy – consultation survey

