Feedback will contribute to shaping implementation of the certifications in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - In an increasingly data-driven global economy, it is critical that Canadians are able to trust that their personal information is being protected as it flows across borders. That is why the Government of Canada is working to ensure effective privacy and data protection globally for both Canadian businesses and individuals.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of a consultation on how the international privacy certifications of the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum can be implemented in Canada to help strengthen trust and ensure greater transparency in cross-border flows of personal information. These certifications can serve as practical tools for businesses to demonstrate privacy compliance, particularly when operating across borders. This facilitates seamless international trade, while ensuring strong protections for Canadians' privacy rights.

The feedback gathered from this consultation will shape the government's approach to implementing the Global CBPR Forum certifications. Implementing these systems would offer numerous benefits for Canadians, including:

enhanced trust in cross-border transfers of personal information;

support for organizations in developing comprehensive privacy management programs;

commitment from organizations to high standards of privacy protection, while promoting growth and innovation; and

facilitated access to an expanding international market as the Global CBPR Forum's membership continues to grow.

By adopting the Global CBPR Forum's certifications, Canada will advance interoperability with likeminded countries, such as Japan and South Korea.

Quotes

"Canadians deserve to know that their data is safe and secure, and our government is committed to doing our part to deliver greater trust and transparency in the global digital economy. Implementing the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum's certifications in the Canadian marketplace will not only strengthen privacy rights for Canadians but also connect Canadian businesses to new and reliable opportunities with our international partners."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

In 2022, Canada , along with Chinese Taipei, Japan , Philippines , Republic of Korea, Singapore and the United States of America founded the Global Cross-Borders Privacy Rules Forum with the goal of supporting the free flow of global data while ensuring the protection of privacy.

, along with Chinese Taipei, , , Republic of Korea, and founded the Global Cross-Borders Privacy Rules Forum with the goal of supporting the free flow of global data while ensuring the protection of privacy. The Global CBPR Forum manages a system of international privacy certifications. One is the Global CBPR System and the other is the Global Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) System.

The Forum also serves as a platform to share best practices, encourage cooperation, and achieve interoperability with other privacy frameworks.

The 2022 Global CBPR Declaration and 2023 Framework outline the Forum's principles and objectives, including the privacy principles that underpin the Global CBPR and PRP Systems.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has joined the Global Cooperation Arrangement for Privacy Enforcement, a voluntary, non-binding arrangement that allows participants to cooperate in cross-border data protection and privacy enforcement.

