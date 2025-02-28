TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, at the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT) meeting, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, and her provincial and territorial counterparts agreed on additional measures to eliminate regulatory barriers to internal trade, encourage free movement of labour, and further standardize regulations across Canada.

The Government of Canada has been working to enhance the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) by removing and narrowing federal exceptions. Last week, Minister Anand announced the upcoming removal of more than half of federal exceptions in the CFTA.

Today, all governments committed to completing a review of their remaining exceptions, and to rapidly conclude negotiations on financial services with the aim to incorporate the financial service sector in the CFTA. This represents tremendous progress for the sector as it will allow Canadian businesses easier access to financial services.

Building on the work of the Mutual Recognition Pilot Project in the trucking sector, governments are prioritizing broader mutual recognition to make everyday items more affordable and offer Canadians more choice. The Government of Canada is working closely with provincial and territorial partners to move this forward as quickly as possible.

The Honorable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, joined ministers to drive progress on removing barriers to labour mobility, which would allow Canadian workers to work in any jurisdiction without delay. The CIT will continue to collaborate with the Forum of Labour Market Ministers, on bold actions that could be taken by governments on labour mobility, and will present more detailed plans shortly.

To support Canadian producers, consumers, and 'Buy Canadian' efforts, the Government of Canada, provinces and territories will explore Internal Trade missions to promote the Canadian products and help businesses identify and access new opportunities.

Altogether, these concrete, collaborative actions will create new market opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers, boost productivity, enhance competitiveness, attract more investment and encourage Canadians to buy Canadian products and services. These benefits are now more important than ever, as Canada positions its domestic economy in the face of tariff threats from the U.S.

The recommendations from today's discussions will be brought forward to the Prime Minister and Premiers to ensure that all federal, provincial and territorial partners continue to work towards a robust domestic economy, which is integrated, accessible and free of barriers.

Quotes

"Our Government is promoting many measures to remove barriers to trade within our country, including investing in more resilient supply chains and the removal of more than two thirds of federal exceptions under the CFTA. We are making it easier for Canadians to buy Canadian-made products, building a stronger economy, and securing a more prosperous future for all Canadians."

—The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Making it easier for workers in one province or territory to provide expertise in another will bring considerable growth, increase our productivity and make Canada's economy run more smoothly for years to come. Today's CIT meeting with the PTs detailed how Team Canada can and will work together to make that happen, and quickly."

—The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, and Co-Chair of the FLMM

Quick Facts

Trade within Canada is an essential driver of the Canadian economy, and eliminating barriers to internal trade will lower prices, increase productivity, and add up to $200 billion to the Canadian economy. Internal trade without barriers means more affordable everyday items and a greater choice for Canadians.

is an essential driver of the Canadian economy, and eliminating barriers to internal trade will lower prices, increase productivity, and add up to to the Canadian economy. Internal trade without barriers means more affordable everyday items and a greater choice for Canadians. The Committee on Internal Trade consists of all federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for internal trade, and is responsible for supervising the implementation of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), including providing oversight over a number of CFTA working groups; assisting in the resolution of disputes; approving the annual operating budget of the Internal Trade Secretariat (ITS); and considering any other matter that may affect the operation of the CFTA.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

https://www.canada.ca/en/intergovernmental-affairs.html

SOURCE Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Contact - For more information (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]