OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, and the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, launched additional public consultations on foreign interference.

These consultations are based, in part, on the feedback received through Public Safety's previous consultations to guide the development of a Foreign Influence Transparency Registry (FITR).

One of the main themes that emerged from the feedback received during the previous round of consultations is that a Registry is not a universal solution and should be accompanied by other initiatives to bolster Canada's response to foreign interference. As such, the consultations the Government of Canada is launching today will also focus on potential legislative amendments to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act, the Criminal Code, the Security of Information Act and the Canada Evidence Act.

Engaging with individuals and communities most affected by foreign interference threats is critical to ensure a wide range of views and expertise is captured in developing enhanced measures. Anyone living in Canada, or Canadians living abroad, are encouraged to share their views through the consultation webpage. Online submissions will be accepted until February 2, 2024.

In addition to the online public consultations, the government will also seek the input of experts, stakeholders and community groups through roundtable discussions in the coming weeks and months.

As the threat of foreign interference evolves, so too must Canada's response. The Government of Canada continues to consider new and innovative ways to enhance the measures currently in place and explore new approaches to keep pace with the changing threat environment.

Together, we can protect Canadian values, principles, rights and freedoms from those who seek to harm them.

"Foreign interference in our institutions or in any sector of our society is plainly unacceptable. That is why we have put robust measures in place over the last few years to counter it and are always looking for ways to further strengthen those measures. The set of legislative reforms we are putting forth today for consultation would give the Government of Canada another set of tools to detect and disrupt foreign state and non-state actors that attempt to act against our national interest."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Foreign interference is a threat to our democracy and national security in Canada, and it is something we do not take lightly. This is why we are consulting Canadians, including experts and affected communities on the best approach to enhance existing measures and bolster our defences against these evolving threats."

- The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Foreign interference includes harmful activities undertaken by foreign states, or those acting on its behalf, that are clandestine, deceptive, or involve a threat to any person to advance the strategic objectives of those states to the detriment of Canada's national interests. Foreign interference poses a threat to all levels of government, the private sector, academia, diaspora communities and the general public.

national interests. Foreign interference poses a threat to all levels of government, the private sector, academia, diaspora communities and the general public. On March 6, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced a series of measures to take further action on foreign interference and strengthen Canadians' confidence in our democracy.

, the Government of announced a series of measures to take further action on foreign interference and strengthen Canadians' confidence in our democracy. From March 9 to May 9, 2023 , the Government held public consultations to guide the creation of a Foreign Influence Transparency Registry in Canada .

, the Government held public consultations to guide the creation of a Foreign Influence Transparency Registry in . Budget 2023 proposed to provide $48.9 million over three years starting in 2023-24 to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to protect Canadians from harassment and intimidation, increase its investigative capacity, and more proactively engage with communities at greater risk of being targeted, as well as $13.5 million over five years, starting in 2023-24, and $3.1 million ongoing to Public Safety Canada to establish a National Counter-Foreign Interference Office.

