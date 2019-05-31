Government of Canada launches Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics

Online portal will assist decision makers at all levels

OTTAWA, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - We live in a world that is increasingly data-driven. Now more than ever, Canadians require the high-quality, timely and relevant statistics produced by Statistics Canada in order to support evidence-based decision making.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced the launch of Statistics Canada's Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics.

The new online data hub provides easy access to information about education, families, health, immigration, labour and income, all from a gender, diversity and inclusion perspective. This initiative will help citizens make informed decisions and will support city planners, business owners and policy-makers at all levels. For example, business owners can find information about women-owned enterprises in Canada to help promote the participation of more women on their corporate boards. Community planners can learn about refugees who resettled in Canada to help improve the community supports provided.

The new centre builds on the Government's recently announced Digital Charter and the principle of Data and Digital for Good to ensure the ethical use of data to create value, promote openness and improve the lives of people—at home and around the world.

Quotes

"We want all Canadians to be able to access the information they need to help promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion in their businesses and communities. As a trusted source of information that Canadians know they can rely on, Statistics Canada has the tools and expertise to do just that with its new Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Statistics Canada is proud to respond to Canadians' information needs, in partnership with other departments, with the Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics. Information produced through the Centre offers insights that will bring real benefits and value for Canadians."

– Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada

Quick facts

Budget 2018 allocated $6.7 million in funding over five years to Statistics Canada, and $600,000 thereafter, to establish a Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics.

in funding over five years to Statistics Canada, and thereafter, to establish a Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics. Canada's Digital Charter is a government-wide approach to ensuring that Canadians can trust new digital technologies, that their data and privacy will be safe, that our democratic institutions will be protected, and that Canadians will be able to take full advantage of the many new opportunities unlocked by data-driven technologies.

