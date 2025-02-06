Funding will advance commercialization and adoption of genomics applications

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's researchers, businesses and institutions are at the forefront of the genomics revolution, unlocking the potential of this transformative science to drive innovation across industries, address global challenges and improve quality of life. Genomics is the science that aims to decipher and understand the entire genetic information of an organism. Recognizing the critical role of genomics in creating a more sustainable and prosperous future, the Government of Canada is taking significant steps to enhance Canada's global leadership in this field.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched the Canadian Genomics Strategy, which is backed by an investment of $175.1 million in federal funding over seven years, starting in 2024–25.

The Strategy will strengthen Canada's ability to translate genomics research into real-world applications across key sectors. It will support the development of personalized medicine, advanced diagnostics and novel therapeutics, including next-generation vaccines, with applications in treating rare diseases, chronic illnesses and cancer. In agriculture, genomics will enhance crop resilience and livestock health, supporting food security. It will also drive clean technology innovations, such as biofuels and bioremediation techniques that reduce pollution and minimize environmental impacts.

This initiative underscores Canada's leadership in applying genomics to tackle critical issues such as climate change, biosecurity and food security. By fostering collaboration between researchers, businesses and institutions, the Strategy will accelerate commercialization, improve data access and develop top-tier talent—delivering economic growth and breakthroughs in health, agriculture, energy and environmental sustainability.

"Today's launch of the Canadian Genomics Strategy will help solidify Canada's position as a global leader in genomics innovation and place our talented researchers, innovators and businesses at the forefront of this cutting-edge work. By investing in the commercialization of genomics technologies, our government is securing a healthier and more prosperous future for Canadians for generations to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Investing in genomics innovation is essential to driving economic growth and delivering real benefits for Canadians. Through the Canadian Genomics Strategy, we are advancing commercialization, fostering collaboration and developing a highly skilled workforce to ensure Canada remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field."

– Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

In recognition of Canada's world-class strength in genomics research, Budget 2021 announced the creation of a Canadian Genomics Strategy.

world-class strength in genomics research, Budget 2021 announced the creation of a Canadian Genomics Strategy. The Strategy will also enhance Canada's genomics ecosystem, advancing the commercialization of genomics technologies, improving access to genomics data through national coordination and developing top-tier talent to address critical workforce gaps in the bioeconomy.

genomics ecosystem, advancing the commercialization of genomics technologies, improving access to genomics data through national coordination and developing top-tier talent to address critical workforce gaps in the bioeconomy. The Strategy is led by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada , in collaboration with key partners such as Genome Canada.

