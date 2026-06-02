GATINEAU, QC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As the global landscape changes, many Canadians, including seniors, are facing economic uncertainty because the cost of living is going up. In response, the government is building a strong and stable economy and supporting a better quality of life for older Canadians. The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) plays a crucial role by creating opportunities that allow thousands of seniors to stay engaged and active in their communities.

Today, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), announced the launch of the 2026–27 call for proposals for community-based projects under the New Horizon for Seniors Program.

The Secretary of State also announced important new changes to the NHSP funding process for this year, including:

doubling the maximum grant amount to $50,000 per project and capping expenditures for capital assistance at $25,000;

establishing a new assessment criterion to encourage applications from organizations with a mandate or mission primarily focused on seniors;

requiring applicants to have a Canada Revenue Agency business number; and

requiring applicants to submit funding applications using the Grants and Contributions Online Services (GCOS) portal (applications by other methods will be permitted upon request).

These changes are effective immediately and the current call for proposals is open until July 14, 2026. The program is prepared to assist applicants in navigating these changes.

The community-based stream of the NHSP funds a wide variety of projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives:

Promoting volunteering among seniors and other generations;

Engaging seniors in the community through the mentoring of others;

Expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse;

Supporting the social participation and inclusion of seniors; and

Providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and/or programs for seniors.

The government has introduced significant measures to make life more affordable for older Canadians. These initiatives include increasing Old Age Security for individuals over 75, expanding the Guaranteed Income Supplement earnings exemption, introducing the Canadian Dental Care Plan, and improving access to affordable internet. In addition, the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will provide more support to low- and modest-income households, including seniors. Together, these measures aim to help seniors meet their everyday needs.

Quote

"For more than 20 years, the Government of Canada has invested in communities across the country through the New Horizons for Seniors Program. I'm proud that every year, more than 900,000 seniors, through 400 local organizations, participate in activities that improve their quality of life."

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

Quick facts

Seniors are expected to represent almost 25% of the population in the next few decades, and could reach 11 million people within 15 years.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program's community-based stream invests in projects that help to improve seniors' quality of life. This year, organizations are eligible to receive up to $50,000 in grant funding for projects of up to 52 weeks.

Project proposals must involve seniors in vital roles to lead, plan or deliver the project.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded over 45,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada's total investment now surpassing $1 billion.

Based on the last two years of available data, more than 900,000 seniors participate in NHSP community-based projects each year.

Organizations interested in applying online for this funding opportunity are invited to submit their application through the Grants and Contributions Online Services (GCOS) portal. This will allow them to track the status of their application, submit their documents online and if successful, manage their funded project all in a secure web environment. Organizations serving seniors can access support to prepare their application by contacting their nearest NHSP office. For details on how to apply, visit the New Horizons for Seniors Program webpage.

Related product

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated links

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Community-based project funding

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program: Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Kirstie Hudson, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Seniors), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]