VICTORIA, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, will make a funding announcement to support Canada's forest sector at the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers Meeting. Media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. PT

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]