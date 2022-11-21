A total of up to $2 million will be available under Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places in 2023-24

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and conserving heritage places in Canada. These irreplaceable sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of our country and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.

One notable example of an ongoing project under Parks Canada’s National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places is the development of a Flood Mitigation and Adaptation Plan to address climate change related threats to the Annapolis Royal Historic District National Historic Site, in Nova Scotia. Photo credit: Ian Doull, Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, launched the call for proposals for Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places. For 2023-24, a total of up to $2 million is available to help ensure the protection of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations.

The Cost-Sharing Program is a contribution program whereby up to 50% of eligible costs incurred in the conservation and presentation of heritage places can be reimbursed. Funding is available to heritage places that have been formally recognized, but are not administered, by the federal government. Project funding will help ensure these sites remain vibrant and support tourism and job creation in the community. Special consideration will also be given to projects that seek to better represent the diversity and complexity of Canadian history, address the effects of climate change, or advance accessibility or inclusion at heritage places. As a pilot project in this round of funding and to better understand the needs of Indigenous heritage places, projects proposed by Indigenous organizations which do not fully meet the normal program requirements may be considered.

Heritage places illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. National historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits to their communities.

The deadline to submit an application is January 6, 2023. Additional information and application forms are available on Parks Canada's website.

Quote

"Through Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places, we are taking action to protect and preserve national historic sites, heritage lighthouses and heritage railway stations, and help support local economies and tourism. With up to $2 million available in 2023-24, I encourage these important heritage places to apply for funding and invite all Canadians to experience and learn more about our heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places can provide financial assistance of up to 50% or $250,000 for conservation projects, and up to 50% or $25,000 for preparatory assistance or presentation projects. Applications are carefully considered for funding following a call for proposals and competitive selection process.





National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places can provide financial assistance of up to 50% or for conservation projects, and up to 50% or for preparatory assistance or presentation projects. Applications are carefully considered for funding following a call for proposals and competitive selection process. Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous organizations, and provincial, territorial, regional, or municipal governments which are either owners or long-term lessees of heritage places that have been formally recognized by the federal government, including associated lands, or parts of a heritage place or national historic site district.





Since 2016, Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places has invested more than $21 million to foster heritage conservation and presentation supporting 169 projects across the country, with matching funds raised by eligible non-federal custodians of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations.





to foster heritage conservation and presentation supporting 169 projects across the country, with matching funds raised by eligible non-federal custodians of national historic sites, heritage lighthouses, and heritage railway stations. One notable example of an ongoing project under Parks Canada's National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places is the development of a Flood Mitigation and Adaptation Plan to address climate change related threats to the Annapolis Royal Historic District National Historic Site, in Nova Scotia .

