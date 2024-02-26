Canadians to benefit from secure and reliable next generation wireless technologies

Ensuring that telecommunications networks are secure, resilient and innovation-focused requires global collaboration. That's why the Government of Canada is working with international partners to ensure Canadians will continue to have access to secure and reliable telecom services and the latest wireless technologies.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that Canada has joined the United States, Australia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom in endorsing a Joint Statement of Principles for 6G, the next generation of wireless technologies. These shared principles for the research and development of 6G wireless communication systems will support open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, resilient, and secure connectivity.

The government will continue to work with telecommunications companies and its partners to improve the reliability of Canada's telecommunications networks and ensure Canadians have access to the latest wireless technologies as the telecommunications industry develops 6G in the years ahead.

"Canadians depend on telecommunications services being reliable and secure every day, whether for personal connectivity or the digital economy. Our government has endorsed these shared principles for 6G so that Canadians can continue to benefit from the latest wireless technologies. We look forward to working together with our international partners and industry to ensure wireless communications are secure and reliable in Canada and around the world."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

6G refers to the next generation of wireless communications after 5G. 6G technologies are expected to be significantly faster than current technologies while enabling many new applications that harness the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, among other innovations.

Canada's endorsement of the Joint Principles for 6G will build on work under the Telecommunications Reliability Agenda, a set of actions to improve the reliability of telecommunications and better protect Canadians.

Canada's endorsement of the Joint Principles for 6G will build on work under the Telecommunications Reliability Agenda, a set of actions to improve the reliability of telecommunications and better protect Canadians. The Joint Principles for 6G will also build on Canada's international cooperation under the Global Coalition on Telecommunications, the Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity and the UK's Open RAN Principles, which Canada endorsed in 2022.

international cooperation under the Global Coalition on Telecommunications, the Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity and the UK's Open RAN Principles, which endorsed in 2022. Promoting telecom supplier diversity is important for enabling network reliability and security while also supporting innovation and competition in the telecom industry.

