Government of Canada Joins Global Efforts to Accelerate the Deployment of Offshore Wind and Help Power Canada's Economy

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - With the longest coastlines in the world, Canada is well positioned to partake in the $1-trillion global offshore wind energy market, supporting the creation of sustainable jobs and helping power Canada's economy while ensuring secure domestic energy sources. That is why, together, Canada, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are taking steps to ensure a thriving offshore energy sector.

It is in this context that the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson today announced Canada's membership in the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), which aims to mobilize international economies and agreements to accelerate offshore wind uptake. The Governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have also joined GOWA as subnational governments, and today's announcement demonstrates a collective positioning of Canada's commitment and ambition to advancing offshore wind as a domestic source of clean and reliable energy.

Through GOWA, Canada will gain access to international and industry expertise that will help strengthen the foundations of our offshore wind industry, complementing notable gains that have already been made to expand the offshore wind industry in Canada. These include:

The passage of Bill C-49 to amend the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act , also known as the Accord Acts, which created the legislative framework for offshore renewable energy in the Atlantic region . It also expanded the mandate of the existing joint management offshore petroleum regulators to include offshore renewable energy.

and the , also known as the Accord Acts, which created the for offshore renewable energy in the Atlantic region It also expanded the mandate of the existing joint management offshore petroleum regulators to include offshore renewable energy. The coming into force of the Canada Offshore Renewable Energy regulations establishing safety and environmental protection requirements for project developers, which will serve as the foundation for future regulations under the Accord Acts;

establishing safety and environmental protection requirements for project developers, which will serve as the foundation for future regulations under the Accord Acts; Regional Assessments of Offshore Wind in Atlantic Canada , which examined potential effects of projects and proposed mitigation measures and will inform Canada's next steps on potential future development in Atlantic offshore areas; and

of Offshore Wind in , which examined potential effects of projects and proposed mitigation measures and will inform next steps on potential future development in Atlantic offshore areas; and Investments in supports and science-based activities to better understand and de-risk optimal areas for future projects, including the Offshore Wind Indigenous and Coastal Community Grant Initiative and the Atlantic Canada Offshore Wind Integration and Transmission Study.

As progress advances to build a strong and sustainable offshore wind industry Canada, we look forward to being part of this international economic community.

Quotes

"By joining GOWA and passing Bill C-49, Canada is positioning itself to seize the enormous economic opportunity that offshore wind presents for Atlantic Canadians. These steps will strengthen our domestic economy, enable the creation of thousands of Canadian jobs and attract billions in investments. Today's announcement is another step forward for Canada as we act now to become a global supplier of choice for energy, very much including clean energy."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Offshore wind and green hydrogen are game changers for Nova Scotia. They're going to help us and our global partners fight climate change, grow our green economy and bring benefits to Nova Scotians for generations to come. Becoming a member of the Global Offshore Wind Alliance is another step we're taking to advance these sectors and put Nova Scotia on the global stage as a key player in clean energy."

The Honourable Trevor Boudreau

Nova Scotia Minister of Energy

"Joining GOWA's global membership is a significant step that reinforces Newfoundland and Labrador's commitment to advancing the growth of the offshore wind industry. Our province's vast renewable energy potential, combined with our skilled workforce and rich history in energy development, uniquely positions Newfoundland and Labrador to play a central role in the global transition to sustainable, green energy. As we continue to engage with stakeholders, this commitment opens the door to economic opportunities and strengthens our role in driving the clean energy transformation for Canada and beyond."

The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Offshore wind is key to a cleaner, more secure energy future, and therefore it is imperative that we collaborate globally to promote best practices and find solutions to address both the opportunities and challenges of the sector. I am pleased to welcome our new partners and look forward to working with our Canadian colleagues and the GOWA community to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind, strengthen climate action and increase clean energy investments."

The Honourable Lars Aagaard

Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities, Government of Denmark

"Expanding offshore wind capacity is not only critical for global climate action but also essential for enhancing energy security and creating high-quality jobs that build on existing expertise in the energy sector. With its vast coastlines and significant industrial potential, Canada is well positioned to be a key player in the global offshore wind market, and joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance strengthens its role in driving the sector's growth both domestically and abroad."

Francesco La Camera

Director General, IRENA

Quick facts

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) was officially launched at COP27 in November 2022 , where a large group of countries agreed to a rapid ramp-up of offshore wind.

in , where a large group of countries agreed to a rapid ramp-up of offshore wind. GOWA has the ambition to create a global driving force for the uptake of offshore wind energy through political mobilization and the creation of a global community of practice.

Its aim is to contribute to achieving large-scale offshore wind capacities, benefiting regions, countries and crucial sectors such as industry and transportation, which must be achieved through a responsible and sustainable use of the ocean while working to preserve marine biodiversity and engaging with local communities.

Current membership includes over 27 member governments, private sectors, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations.

GOWA has set objectives to achieve total global installed offshore wind capacity of 380 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, with an average annual increase of 35 GW across the 2020s and a minimum of 70 GW annually from 2030 onward.

